Google Pixel Watch 2 SoC, Battery, Other Specifications Tipped Again

Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch as the successor to the first-generation Pixel Watch, which was released in October 2022. The first Pixel Watch came with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touch display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an Exynos 9110 SoC. The watch also claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. The Pixel Watch's successor is expected to get an upgraded SoC and battery. A new report suggests the updates that the purported Google wearable is likely to come with.

According to an Android Authority report, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC instead of the in-house Exynos 9110 chipset that came with the first-generation model. The upgrades to the Pixel Watch 2 hardware were tipped previously as well. The Snapdragon W5 chip is reportedly based on the same Samsung 4nm process as the majority of the 2021 and 2022 smartphone chips, resulting in a significant efficiency boost over the previous chip. It also supports brand-new low-power states including Deep Sleep and Hibernation, which is expected to increase the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to come with an ultrawide-band (UWB), which is an increasingly popular connectivity option alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. UWB devices allow users to send and receive data across short distances using pulse-based radio waves, which are used in technology to locate one device using another. Google is also said to working on improving its Find My Device network, which works in a similar fashion to that of Apple's AirTag. The report suggests that the feature can be used as a Digital Car Key or a media playback alternative to a Pixel tablet or a Google Nest device.

With a notable four percent improvement over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be backed by a slightly larger 306mAh battery, over the 294mAh rated battery of the Pixel Watch 2022 model, which claims to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours. The upcoming smart wearable is also likely to boot Wear OS 4 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Reportedly, the Pixel Watch 2 is likely to be developed under codenames 'Eos' and 'Aurora,' which are expected to be the LTE and exclusively Wi-Fi variants, respectively. The upcoming model is expected to maintain a 1.2-inch round OLED display with a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels with thick bezels, but the company is likely to replace Pixel Watch's BOE panel with screens that are sourced from Samsung Display.

