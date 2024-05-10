Technology News

Vivo Y200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch on May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed

Vivo Y200 GT 5G is expected to be a rebranded iQoo Z9.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2024 14:09 IST
Vivo Y200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch on May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 GT 5G seen in black and blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 5G series is expected to include Vivo Y200 GT 5G and Vivo Y200t
  • The Vivo Y200t has not yet been officially confirmed
  • The Vivo Y200 GT 5G will sport a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Vivo Y200 5G series will be unveiled in China soon. The company has confirmed the launch date and revealed the design of one of the models - Vivo Y200 GT 5G. It is said to be a rebranded iQoo Z9, which was introduced in China in April this year. The other model expected to launch is the Vivo Y200t, but it has not been officially announced yet. The upcoming handsets are expected to join the Vivo Y200i, which was also launched in China earlier this year in April.

In a Weibo post, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo Y200 GT 5G will launch in China on May 20 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). An official microsite teased the unveiling of the Vivo Y200 5G series on the day. It also announced that reservations for the Vivo Y200 GT 5G were open. However, the company has not yet revealed the names of any other models that will be introduced. The Vivo Y200t will reportedly be one of the handsets in the lineup.

The official post regarding the upcoming launch also revealed the design of the Vivo Y200 GT 5G. The back panel appears to be identical to that of the iQoo Z9, backing claims that the expected handset is said to be a remodelled version of the iQoo model. A 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit is seen housed with a slightly raised, squarish module with rounded edges. An elliptical LED flash unit is placed vertically next to the camera island. 

If the Vivo Y200 GT 5G is a rebadged version of the iQoo Z9, it is expected to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is also expected to sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

The rumoured Vivo Y200t, on the other hand, is expected to be a rebranded iQoo Z9x. It may come with a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y200i

Vivo Y200i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
iQOO Z9

iQOO Z9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo Y200 5G Series, Vivo Y200 GT 5G, Vivo Y200t, Vivo Y200i, Vivo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x, iQoo
Vivo Y200 5G Series Confirmed to Launch on May 20; Vivo Y200 GT 5G Design Revealed
