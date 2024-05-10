Vivo Y200 5G series will be unveiled in China soon. The company has confirmed the launch date and revealed the design of one of the models - Vivo Y200 GT 5G. It is said to be a rebranded iQoo Z9, which was introduced in China in April this year. The other model expected to launch is the Vivo Y200t, but it has not been officially announced yet. The upcoming handsets are expected to join the Vivo Y200i, which was also launched in China earlier this year in April.

In a Weibo post, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo Y200 GT 5G will launch in China on May 20 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). An official microsite teased the unveiling of the Vivo Y200 5G series on the day. It also announced that reservations for the Vivo Y200 GT 5G were open. However, the company has not yet revealed the names of any other models that will be introduced. The Vivo Y200t will reportedly be one of the handsets in the lineup.

The official post regarding the upcoming launch also revealed the design of the Vivo Y200 GT 5G. The back panel appears to be identical to that of the iQoo Z9, backing claims that the expected handset is said to be a remodelled version of the iQoo model. A 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit is seen housed with a slightly raised, squarish module with rounded edges. An elliptical LED flash unit is placed vertically next to the camera island.

If the Vivo Y200 GT 5G is a rebadged version of the iQoo Z9, it is expected to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is also expected to sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

The rumoured Vivo Y200t, on the other hand, is expected to be a rebranded iQoo Z9x. It may come with a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

