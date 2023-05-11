JioCinema continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing for IPL 2023 as it clocked over 1,300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the cricket tournament. Viewers were glued to JioCinema's fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes. TATA IPL 2023 on digital streaming has reached twice the number of viewers on HD TV. "JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer's outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital," said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

"The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan's TATA IPL viewing experience, " added Jayaraj. JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of IPL twice in a span of five days. On April 12th, the platform clocked a 2.23 crore peak viewership during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema broke the record again with a concurrency of 2.4 crore.

After the response, JioCinema released a 360-degree viewing feature, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers can also view IPL in different language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K and Hype Mode, Other features and content includes highlights, and top player interviews including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with IPL teams.

The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. The list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). Notably, JioCinema also recently secured a deal to bring Warner Bros. Discovery content including HBO shows to the platform. This is likely to go live sometime in May, with JioCinema also expected to switch to a subscription-based model after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

