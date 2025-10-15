Technology News
Honor Watch 5 Pro Launched With Sleep Apnoea Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring: See Price, Specifications

Honor Watch 5 Pro is the latest addition to the company's Watch 5 lineup. The standard model launched in China in October 2024.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 18:22 IST


Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch 5 Pro sports a circular dial and a clickable crown

  • Honor Watch 5 Pro features a crown and a button on the right side
  • Honor Watch 5 Pro sports a circular display
  • The smartwatch will be available via company's website
Honor Watch 5 Pro was launched in China on Wednesday by the Chinese smartphone maker. The company's October 2025 launch event also saw the unveiling of the Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro, MagicPad 3 (12.5), MagicPad 13 Pro, and Honor Earbuds 4 TWS headset. The new smartwatch debuted as the newest member of the Honor Watch 5 family, which previously comprised the standard Watch 5 and Watch 5 Ultra. The Honor Watch 5 Pro supports health and fitness monitoring features, including sleep apnoea detection, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring.

Honor Watch 5 Pro Price, Availability

Honor Watch 5 Pro price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the Bluetooth-only variant. On the other hand, the eSIM Astronomer and eSIM Explorer options will be available at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively.

The new smartwatch will go on sale on October 23 in China via the company's online store. The Honor Watch 5 Pro is presently available for pre-order in Trailblazer (black), Astronomer (black), Climber (orange), Voyager (green), and Explorer (green) editions.

Honor Watch 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Honor Watch 5 Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, housed inside a 46.3mm circular dial. Its touchscreen has 466x466 pixel resolution and 310ppi pixel density. It supports Wrist Raise to Wake, Key Press to Wake, and Touch to Wake features. The smartwatch ships with a Fluororubber strap (translated from Chinese). It is compatible with Android 9 and newer and iOS 13 and later versions. It features a rotatable crown and a nagivational button of the right side, too.

Honor's new Watch 5 Pro features several health tracking features. It gets built-in blood pressure monitoring and ECG tracking. On top of this, it is also capable of sleep apnoea detection, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring.

It packs a 515mAh battery with wireless charging support via the charging base bundled with the Honor Watch 5 Pro. It is claimed to offer 15 days of battery life in Bluetooth mode and 10 days of usage in eSIM dual-terminal mode. Meanwhile, in the eSIM only mode, the smartwatch is capable of delivering up to 3 days of battery backup, the company said. It features 65MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The new Honor Watch 5 Pro is 5ATM + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 with a 200m range, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou, and QZSS. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a heart rate sensor, an ambient light sensor, an air pressure sensor, an ECG sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor. It measures 46.3x46.3x11.3mm in dimensions. The Watch 5 Pro weighs about 51.1g without the strap and 77.9g with the strap.

Further reading: Honor Watch 5 Pro, Honor Watch 5 Pro launch, Honor Watch 5 Pro price, Honor Watch 5 Pro specifications, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.

