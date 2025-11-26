Honor Watch X5 has been launched in China. The new wearable comes in two colourways and features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display. The Honor Watch X5 offers more than 120 sports modes and monitors heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and sleep. It has a Bluetooth calling feature that allows you to make calls directly from your wrist. The Honor Watch X5 is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Honor Watch X5 Price

The Honor Watch X5 is priced at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,800). It is currently up for purchase in China in Moonlight White and Phantom Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor Watch X5 Specifications

The Honor Watch X5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with 390x450 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 82 percent screen to body ratio and 302ppi pixel density. The display has 1.8mm bezels and supports always-on display (AOD) mode. The device has a silicone strap, and it features a single side-mounted button for navigation.

The Honor Watch X5 supports Bluetooth calling, and users can answer incoming calls and make calls without taking out their phone. It has an IP68-rated build and 5ATM (50-meter) certification. It is compatible with devices running on Android 9.0 and above, and 13.0 and above. Connectivity options of the smartwatch include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO and QZSS. It has a magnetic charging port.

The watch comes with an aluminium alloy case. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, heart rate sensor (PPG), and barometric pressure sensor. The Honor Watch X5 can be paired with the Honor Health App to sync exercise and health data. The wearable tracks heart rate using the PPG sensor. It also monitors sleep and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) to offer insights about the physical condition of the wearers. Further, the wearable allows users to create an AI-based weight loss plan based on their physical condition and weight loss goals of the wearer.

The Honor Watch X5 supports 120 sports modes. The barometer and compass in the wearable can be use to monitor environmental changes during hiking and climbing. It also offers GPS with route recording, allowing users to track and share their location. Additional features include a remote camera shutter, Do Not Disturb mode, one-click SOS, music controls, and women's health tracking.

The Honor Watch X5 is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It measures 45.68x40.2x9.99mm and weighs approximately 29g.