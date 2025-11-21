Technology News
English Edition

Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Camera Arm Spotted in Live Images Ahead of MWC 2026

Honor Robot Phone features a gimbal stabilised camera that tucks itself into the rear camera module and extends outward when activated.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 12:37 IST
Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Camera Arm Spotted in Live Images Ahead of MWC 2026

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone was teased during the Magic 8 series launch event

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The rotating gimbal module adjusts itself using AI
  • Movable camera on Honor Robot Phone appears to house a USB Type-C port
  • Honor has not revealed availability details of the Robot Phone
Advertisement

Honor first showcased its Robot Phone concept earlier this year. The global unveiling is scheduled for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in March, but ahead of it, the company has offered a preview of the device at the Honor User Carnival in China. The Robot Phone features a gimbal camera mounted on a robotic arm attached to the phone's rear, and it can automatically rotate to track subjects and capture video. The Robot Phone was showcased in three colourways.

Honor Robot Phone Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Real-life images of the Honor Robot Phone have surfaced on Weibo, offering the first detailed look at the prototype concept device. As per user reports, the device was displayed inside a glass case during the Honor User Carnival in China. The phone was shown in Black, White, and Gold colour options with either leather or glass back, depending on the finish.

honor robot phone weibo 1763706979138 Robot Phone

The Honor Robot Phone seen inside a glass case
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Squad Leader Huang

 

The overall design of the Honor Robot Phone resembles the iPhone 17 Pro and Magic 8 series, featuring rounded corners, a flat frame. It appears to have a glass portion beneath the camera island. The gimbal stabilised camera is the standout feature of the handset that tucks into the rear camera module and extends outward when activated. This works like regular gimbals and allows the phone to track subjects and adjust automatically using AI.

The gimbal camera would be ideal for vloggers and content creators to get hands-free recording without a tripod. The rotating gimbal module adjusts itself using AI to keep the subject framed at all times. The movable camera on the Honor Robot Phone appears to house a USB Type-C port, possibly for connecting external accessories. Another USB Type-C port is also visible on the bottom edge of the handset.

Honor has not revealed the sale and availability details of the Robot Phone, but the company is already scheduled to showcase the device at the MWC 2026, Barcelona, Spain. Honor first teased the futuristic device at the launch event for the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor Robot Phone Specifications, Honor, MWC 2026, MWC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Now Lets You Ask Gemini if an Image Was Created Using AI: How to Use
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Be Brighter Despite M14 OLED Panel, Tipster Claims
Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Camera Arm Spotted in Live Images Ahead of MWC 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Price in India, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked
  2. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Confirmed; Will Be Equipped With This Chipset
  3. OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  4. Honor's Robot Phone With AI-Powered Gimbal Camera Spotted in Live Images
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Not Be Brighter Despite This OLED Panel Upgrade
  6. Realme P4x 5G Features Surface on Flipkart, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  7. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  8. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  9. Oppo Find X9 Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  10. Lava Agni 4 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers Using Automation Techniques
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Now Available for Purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Amazon Launches AI-Generated Video Recaps Feature For Select Shows
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Be Brighter Despite M14 OLED Panel, Tipster Claims
  6. Honor Robot Phone With Gimbal Camera Arm Spotted in Live Images Ahead of MWC 2026
  7. Google Now Lets You Ask Gemini if an Image Was Created Using AI: How to Use
  8. Poco Pad X1 Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip
  9. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced; Will Offer Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, and More
  10. OnePlus ‘New Watch’ Teased, Expected to Debut Alongside OnePlus 15R
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »