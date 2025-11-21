Honor first showcased its Robot Phone concept earlier this year. The global unveiling is scheduled for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in March, but ahead of it, the company has offered a preview of the device at the Honor User Carnival in China. The Robot Phone features a gimbal camera mounted on a robotic arm attached to the phone's rear, and it can automatically rotate to track subjects and capture video. The Robot Phone was showcased in three colourways.

Honor Robot Phone Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Real-life images of the Honor Robot Phone have surfaced on Weibo, offering the first detailed look at the prototype concept device. As per user reports, the device was displayed inside a glass case during the Honor User Carnival in China. The phone was shown in Black, White, and Gold colour options with either leather or glass back, depending on the finish.

The Honor Robot Phone seen inside a glass case

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Squad Leader Huang

The overall design of the Honor Robot Phone resembles the iPhone 17 Pro and Magic 8 series, featuring rounded corners, a flat frame. It appears to have a glass portion beneath the camera island. The gimbal stabilised camera is the standout feature of the handset that tucks into the rear camera module and extends outward when activated. This works like regular gimbals and allows the phone to track subjects and adjust automatically using AI.

The gimbal camera would be ideal for vloggers and content creators to get hands-free recording without a tripod. The rotating gimbal module adjusts itself using AI to keep the subject framed at all times. The movable camera on the Honor Robot Phone appears to house a USB Type-C port, possibly for connecting external accessories. Another USB Type-C port is also visible on the bottom edge of the handset.

Honor has not revealed the sale and availability details of the Robot Phone, but the company is already scheduled to showcase the device at the MWC 2026, Barcelona, Spain. Honor first teased the futuristic device at the launch event for the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro.

