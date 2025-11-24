Technology News
Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications

Honor 500 Pro features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 17:11 IST
Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 are available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Honor 500 series packs up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage
  • They have IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance
  • Honor 500 series ship with MagicOS 10 based on Android 16
Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 were launched in China on Monday. The latest Honor smartphones are offered in four colour options, and they are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Honor 500 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The standard Honor 500, in contrast, runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. They ship with an 8,000mAh battery and MagicOS 10, which is based on Google's Android 16 operating system. 

 Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Price

The price of Honor 500 Pro is set at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 48,000), 4,199 (roughly Rs. 51,000), and 4,799 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively. 

The Honor 500 starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 41,000), respectively. 

Both the Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 are available in Aquamarine, Starlight Powder, Obsidian Black, and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor 500 Pro Specifications 

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor 500 Pro runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,736 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density and 6,000 nits peak brightness.

For optics, the Honor 500 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus that also offers a macro photography mode.

honor 500 pro Honor 500 Pro

Honor 500 Pro
Photo Credit: Honor

 

For selfies and video chats, the Honor 500 Pro has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It also includes a 3D depth sensor. Honor says the handset has IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options available on the Honor 500 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, Infrared remote control, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. 

The Honor 500 Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset supports several AI and security features like AI face-swapping detection, Password Vault, among others. 

The Honor 500 Pro packs an 8,000mAh cell with support for 80W (wired) and up to 50W (wireless) fast charging. The phone also supports 27W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of talktime on a single charge. It measures 155.8x74.2x7.75mm and weighs 201g. 

Honor 500 Specifications

Honor 500 features the same SIM, software, display and IP ratings as the Honor 500 Pro model. The standard model runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset alongside Adreno 825 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 16GB storage. 

honor 500 Honor 500

Honor 500
Photo Credit: Honor

 

On the rear, the Honor 500 has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a  200-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel macro camera with autofocus. It also sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Connectivity options on the Honor 500 are identical to the Honor 500 Pro model, as are the sensors. The standard model also carries an 8,000mAh battery with 80 (wired) fast charging support and 27W reverse wired charging. It measures 155.8x74.2x7.75mm and weighs 198g. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2736 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2736 pixels
Honor 500 Pro, Honor 500 Pro Specifications, Honor 500, Honor 500 Specifications, Honor 500 Series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Honor 500 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor 500: Price, Specifications
