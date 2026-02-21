The smartwatch market in India has expanded quickly, and buyers now have access to feature-packed wearables that offer a strong mix of design, fitness tracking, health monitoring, and battery life at affordable prices. Brands also offer useful features like built-in GPS navigation (without relying on a connected smartwatch), sensors that monitor specific health metrics, and smarter software to the mid-range segment, making it easier to find a capable watch without overspending. Whether you want advanced workout modes, bright AMOLED screens, AI features, or long-lasting endurance, these models deliver solid value under Rs. 20,000.

In this feature, we highlight some of the top options in this segment, including the rugged Amazfit T-Rex 3, the premium-focused Huawei Watch GT 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. The list also features the OnePlus Watch 2R and the Amazfit Balance, which bring a balance of smart tools and everyday comfort.

Amazfit T-Rex 3

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 480 x 480 resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ZeppOS 4, offers a military-grade build with 10 ATM water resistance, and supports over 170 workout modes through the Zepp App.

The smartwatch includes dual-band GPS with offline maps and navigation directions that can be displayed or read aloud via Bluetooth headphones. It also packs Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a BioTracker PPG sensor for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, OpenAI's GPT-4o assistant, and a 700mAh battery rated for up to 27 days of typical use.

Key Features

Display: 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480, 322ppi, 2,000 nits, Gorilla Glass

OS: ZeppOS 4, Zepp App support

Durability: Military-grade build, 10 ATM water resistance

Workouts: 170+ sports modes

GPS: Dual-band, offline maps, on-watch + audio directions via Bluetooth headphones

Sensors: BioTracker PPG, heart rate, SpO2 tracking

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

AI: OpenAI GPT-4o assistant

Battery: 700mAh

Battery life: Up to 27 days typical, 13 days heavy use

GPS modes: 42h Accurate, 114h Long Battery, 180h Max Battery

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Price in India

In India, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 can be bought at Rs. 19,999.

Huawei Watch GT 6

The Huawei Watch GT 6 supports Android 9+ and iOS 13+ devices and features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution, while the 41mm variant has a smaller 1.32-inch screen with higher pixel density.

It uses a stainless steel case and includes sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensor, and ambient light sensor. However, it does not include ECG or depth sensors. The watch offers 5ATM + IP69 durability, Sunflower GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi, and up to 21 days of battery life.

Key Features

Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466, 317 ppi

41mm variant: 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466, 352 ppi

Build: Stainless-steel case

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical HR, barometer, temp, ambient light

Missing: No ECG or depth sensor

Durability: 5ATM + IP69 rating

Connectivity: GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 6, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC

Battery: Up to 21 days max, 12 days typical, 7 days AOD, 40h outdoor sport mode

41mm battery: Up to 14 days max

Huawei Watch GT 6 Price in India

The Huawei Watch GT 6 presently costs Rs. 18,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED always-on display with 480 x 480 resolution and is powered by a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch and offers heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking, along with features like Workout Routine and Race mode for real-time performance comparison.

The smartwatch also includes advanced health tools such as AI-based sleep analysis, Sleep Apnea tracking, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, atrial fibrillation detection, and abnormal heart rate alerts. It packs a 425mAh battery with WPC wireless fast charging in a 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm body weighing 33.8g.

Key Features

Size: 44mm dial

Display: 1.5-inch Super AMOLED always-on, 480 x 480 pixels

Chipset: 3nm Exynos W1000

Memory: 2GB RAM, 32GB storage

OS: Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch

Tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitoring

Features: Workout Routine, Race mode

Health tools: AI sleep analysis, Sleep Apnea tracking, ECG, BP monitoring, AFib detection, heart rate alerts

Battery: 425mAh

Charging: WPC wireless fast charging

Dimensions: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm

Weight: 33.8g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Price in India

Amazfit Balance

The Amazfit Balance is equipped with a 46mm aluminium alloy body that is slim and lightweight, paired with a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen offering 480 x 480 resolution and anti-glare protection. The watch supports continuous monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and body composition, while also offering dual-band GPS, offline maps, and six satellite systems.

It runs Zepp OS 3.0 and adds Zepp Flow AI voice assistance, NFC-enabled Zepp Pay, a built-in microphone and speaker, and dual X-axis motors. Amazfit says the battery can last up to 14 days per charge.

Key Features

Display: 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 × 480, 323ppi

Build: Aluminium alloy frame, polymer back, 5ATM

Battery: 475mAh, up to 14 days, magnetic charging

Health: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, BIA, readiness

Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometer, light, temperature

GPS: Dual-band, 6 satellite systems, offline maps

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, NFC

Smart features: Zepp OS 3.0, Zepp Flow AI voice control, Zepp Pay

Audio: Built-in speaker and microphone

Buttons: 2 including crown

Weight: 35g (without strap)

Dimensions: 46 × 46 × 10.6mm

Amazfit Balance Price in India

The Amazfit Balance with a 46mm dial is currently available in India for Rs. 16,999.

OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch 2R comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display featuring a 466 x 466 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and sapphire crystal protection. It uses a dual-chip design with the Snapdragon W5 running WearOS 4 alongside the BES2700 running RTOS, supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The watch offers dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multi-satellite positioning, along with heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring through the OHealth app. It houses a 500mAh battery with 7.5W VOOC fast charging, delivers up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, and carries 5ATM and IP68 durability ratings.

Key Features

Display: 1.43-inch circular AMOLED, 466 × 466 pixels, 60Hz, 1,000 nits, 2.5D sapphire glass

Chipset: Dual-engine (Snapdragon W5 + BES2700)

OS: WearOS 4 (primary) + RTOS

Memory & Storage: 2GB RAM, 32GB internal

Navigation: Dual-band GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Health & Wellness: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress tracking

App: OHealth app support

Battery: 500mAh, 7.5W VOOC fast charging via USB-C

Battery Life: about 1 day typical, up to 100h Smart Mode, 12 days Power Saving Mode

Water Resistance: 5ATM, IP68

Build: Aluminium body, silicone straps with stainless-steel buckles

Dimensions: 47.0 × 46.6 × 12.1mm

Weight: 59g with straps, 37g without straps

OnePlus Watch 2R Price in India

The OnePlus Watch 2R is currently priced in India at Rs. 13,999 on Amazon.