Built-in GPS is no longer limited to expensive smartwatches, and there are now several options available for under Rs. 10,000. These watches can track walks, runs and cycling sessions without relying on a connected smartphone for location data. Most of them also cover the basics, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and multiple workout modes. Some come with AMOLED displays and longer battery life, so there is quite a bit to choose from in this segment.

These include the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro, Amazfit Bip 6, Huawei Band 11 Pro and Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS. Here is what each smartwatch offers.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 pixel resolution and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It has titanium alloy bezels, and users can change its watch face through the NoiseFit app. For outdoor workouts, the watch comes with dual-band GPS and support for five satellite systems. It also covers the usual health tracking features, including heart rate, SpO2, HRV, stress and sleep monitoring. There are multiple sports modes to choose from, along with a built-in torch.

Noise has fitted the watch with a 530mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 10 days. It also carries a 5 ATM water resistance rating, so swimming is on the list of supported activities.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Key Specifications

Display: 1.5-inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels

Brightness: Up to 1,000 nits

GPS: Dual-band GPS with five satellite systems

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, HRV, stress and sleep

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery: 530mAh, up to 10 days of claimed usage

Water resistance: 5 ATM

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Price in India

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. It is available in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige colour options and can be purchased through Amazon and other retail channels.

CMF Watch 3 Pro

The CMF Watch 3 Pro has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 670 nits of brightness and more than 120 watch faces to choose from. Its dual-band GPS supports five satellite systems, and there are over 130 sports modes. The watch also tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress, along with women's health metrics.

You also get Bluetooth calling, quick replies and music and camera controls. The Nothing X app lets you sync health data with services such as Strava and Apple Health. Its 350mAh battery is rated to last up to 13 days, although this drops to around 4.5 days with the always-on display enabled.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

GPS: Dual-band GPS with five satellite systems

Fitness modes: More than 130 sports modes

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and women's health

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery: 350mAh, up to 13 days of claimed usage

CMF Watch 3 Pro Price in India

Available in Dark Grey, Light Green, Light Grey and Orange colourways, the CMF Watch 3 Pro costs Rs. 7,999 in India. It is on sale through Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

Amazfit Bip 6

The Amazfit Bip 6 has a 1.97-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It runs Zepp OS 4.5 and supports over 140 workout modes. Along with GPS tracking across five satellite systems, it offers offline maps, Bluetooth calling and more than 400 watch faces. You can also use it to keep track of your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, sleep and menstrual cycle.

Amazfit claims the 340mAh battery can last up to 14 days with regular use. GPS tracking can run for up to 32 hours on a charge. The watch has an aluminium alloy frame and is rated 5 ATM for water resistance.

Amazfit Bip 6 Key Specifications

Display: 1.97-inch AMOLED, 390x450 pixels

Brightness: Up to 2,000 nits

GPS: Built-in GPS with five satellite systems

Fitness modes: More than 140 workout modes

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep and menstrual cycle

Battery: 340mAh, up to 14 days of claimed usage

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Amazfit Bip 6 Price in India

The Amazfit Bip 6 launched in India at Rs. 7,999 in Black, Charcoal, Red and Stone finishes and is available to buy on Amazon, Amazfit's official website and select retail stores.

Huawei Band 11 Pro

The Huawei Band 11 Pro has a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness and an aluminium alloy body. It comes with built-in GPS, so you don't need your phone to track outdoor workouts. The band also supports over 100 workout modes and monitors heart rate, SpO2, stress and sleep.

Huawei claims up to 14 days of battery life with light use, although this comes down to eight days with typical usage. Keeping the always-on display enabled reduces it further to around three days. The band is also rated 5 ATM for water resistance.

Huawei Band 11 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 1.62-inch AMOLED, 286x482 pixels

Brightness: Up to 2,000 nits

GPS: Independent GNSS positioning

Fitness modes: More than 100 workout modes

Health tracking: Heart rate, SpO2, HRV, stress and sleep

Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0

Battery: Up to 14 days of claimed usage

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Huawei Band 11 Pro Price in India

The Huawei Band 11 Pro is listed at Rs. 6,299 on Amazon India. It is available in Black, Blue and Green colour options.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS

The Boat 0Valour Watch 1 GPS has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection. It also has built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and AI-backed workout recognition. Alongside tracking heart rate, HRV, VO2 Max, sleep and stress, the watch can monitor steps and menstrual cycles. Swimmers can also get tracking details, including pace, stroke count and calories burned.

Boat claims the 300mAh battery can last up to 15 days on a charge. The watch has a 3 ATM water resistance rating and is available with silicone and hydrophobic nylon straps.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Key Specifications

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED with Gorilla Glass protection

GPS: Built-in GPS

Fitness features: AI-backed workout recognition and swim analytics

Health tracking: HRV, VO2 Max, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth calling

Battery: 300mAh, up to 15 days of claimed usage

Water resistance: 3 ATM

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Price in India

The Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS starts at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black variant. The Fusion Black and Fusion Grey versions cost Rs. 6,499. All three are available on Amazon, Flipkart and the boAt website.