Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Huawei Watch D2 With Blood Pressure Tracking, Skin Temperature Monitoring Launched in India: Price, Features

Huawei Watch D2 With Blood Pressure Tracking, Skin Temperature Monitoring Launched in India: Price, Features

Huawei Watch D2 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 October 2025 12:45 IST
Huawei Watch D2 With Blood Pressure Tracking, Skin Temperature Monitoring Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch D2 has more than 80 sports modes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei Watch D2 is made of Aluminum alloy
  • Huawei Watch D2 has IP68-rated build
  • It offers real-time single-lead ECG data
Advertisement

Huawei Watch D2 has been launched in India on Friday with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display. The new wearable offers Bluetooth calling support and features ECG and skin temperature sensors. The Huawei Watch D2 also boasts blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate sensors. The wearable supports more than 80 workout modes. It has an IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance. 

Huawei Watch D2 Price in India 

The Huawei Watch D2 price is set at Rs. 34,499 in India. It can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart and Rtcindia.net websites starting today. The company confirmed that the smartwatch will be offered at an introductory price tag of Rs. 33,499 till October 5. It is available in Black and Gold colourways.

Huawei Watch D2 Specifications 

The Huawei Watch D2 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 480x408 pixels resolution and 1,500nits peak brightness. The display has Always-on Display (AOD) mode and features a 26mm mechanical airbag. The wearable is made of Aluminum alloy. The wearable offers Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and it claimed to have the CE-MDR medical device certification in Europe under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 and certification from China's National Product Administration.

In addition to its blood pressure tracking, the Huawei Watch D2 offers real-time single-lead ECG data, helping users to detect irregular rhythms and potential arrhythmias. It also delivers other health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ measurement, sleep monitoring, stress and arterial stiffness detection. It also provides personalised reminders, health reports to users based on their health metrics.

The Huawei Watch D2 has an IP68-rated build. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and can be paired with the Huawei Health app. Users can answer incoming calls or reject and view all call logs directly from the smartwatch. It also displays notifications, call alerts, and weather updates.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Huawei Watch D2 has more than 80 sports modes and users can also personalise the watch faces through the paired app. It is advertised to deliver up to seven days of battery life in typical use. Its fast-charging capability ensures that users spend less time plugged in and more time focusing on their health.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Watch D2, Huawei Watch D2 Price in India, Huawei Watch D2 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
AI's Role in PR Is Skyrocketing, With 25% of Press Releases Now Machine-Generated, Study Finds
Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Reportedly Listed on SIRIM Certification Site Ahead of Imminent Global Debut
Huawei Watch D2 With Blood Pressure Tracking, Skin Temperature Monitoring Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Leaked: OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration
  2. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on Certification Sites; Battery Details Leaked
  3. BSNL Finally Launches Voice Over Wi-Fi for Improved Calling in These Circles
  4. iQOO 15 Will Debut With IP68+IP69 Rating, Faster Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Lava Agni 4 to India Launch Timeline, Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  6. Google Launches New Smart Home Devices Powered by Gemini for Home
  7. Flipkart Billion Days: Upgrade Your Home with Premium Soundbars and Smart Locks
  8. Instagram, Facebook Will Start Showing You Ads Based on Your Meta AI Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Launches Tencent-Backed Subsidiary, Vantage Studios, to Run Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
  2. OnePlus 15 Global Launch Date Leaked; OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration With Plus Mind Feature
  3. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications Leaked; Vivo X300 FE Listed on EEC Certification Site
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites
  5. iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Witnessing Strong Demand, but the iPhone Air Lags Behind
  6. BSNL Finally Launches VoWiFi Service in West, South Zone Circles; 4G Services Rolled Out in Mumbai
  7. Instagram, Facebook Will Soon Start Showing You Ads, Content Based on Your Meta AI Interactions
  8. OpenAI vs Elon Musk: Company Alleges Lawsuit is a 'Harassment Tactic'
  9. Microsoft Hikes Xbox Game Pass Pricing, Introduces 'Upgraded' Plans: Check New Prices in India
  10. Perplexity’s AI-Powered Comet Browser Is Now Available to All Users for Free
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »