Huawei Watch D2 has been launched in India on Friday with a 1.82-inch AMOLED display. The new wearable offers Bluetooth calling support and features ECG and skin temperature sensors. The Huawei Watch D2 also boasts blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate and heart rate sensors. The wearable supports more than 80 workout modes. It has an IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Huawei Watch D2 Price in India

The Huawei Watch D2 price is set at Rs. 34,499 in India. It can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart and Rtcindia.net websites starting today. The company confirmed that the smartwatch will be offered at an introductory price tag of Rs. 33,499 till October 5. It is available in Black and Gold colourways.

Huawei Watch D2 Specifications

The Huawei Watch D2 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with 480x408 pixels resolution and 1,500nits peak brightness. The display has Always-on Display (AOD) mode and features a 26mm mechanical airbag. The wearable is made of Aluminum alloy. The wearable offers Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and it claimed to have the CE-MDR medical device certification in Europe under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 and certification from China's National Product Administration.

In addition to its blood pressure tracking, the Huawei Watch D2 offers real-time single-lead ECG data, helping users to detect irregular rhythms and potential arrhythmias. It also delivers other health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ measurement, sleep monitoring, stress and arterial stiffness detection. It also provides personalised reminders, health reports to users based on their health metrics.

The Huawei Watch D2 has an IP68-rated build. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS devices and can be paired with the Huawei Health app. Users can answer incoming calls or reject and view all call logs directly from the smartwatch. It also displays notifications, call alerts, and weather updates.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Huawei Watch D2 has more than 80 sports modes and users can also personalise the watch faces through the paired app. It is advertised to deliver up to seven days of battery life in typical use. Its fast-charging capability ensures that users spend less time plugged in and more time focusing on their health.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.