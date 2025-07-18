Technology News
Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Come With New Chipset and Upgraded Cameras

Huawei Mate XT 2 is said to feature an upgraded periscope telephoto shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 14:44 IST
Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Come With New Chipset and Upgraded Cameras

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in global markets in February

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design debuted in China in September 2024
  • Huawei Mate XT 2 could launch in September
  • The upcoming tri-fold is tipped to offer satellite connectivity
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched in September last year as the world's first triple-fold smartphone with dual hinges. The handset featured a Kirin 9010 chipset and housed a 5,600mAh battery. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand appears to be aiming to launch a sequel to its triple-folding phone, most likely named the Huawei Mate XT 2. Ahead of any formal confirmation, a leak suggests several details about the upcoming tri-fold handset.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Specifications (Leaked)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to suggest the key specifications of the Huawei Mate XT 2. It is said to run on the Kirin 9020 5G SoC. This would be an upgrade over the existing model, which has the Kirin 9010 chipset under the hood.

The Huawei Mate XT 2 is tipped to offer satellite connectivity. It could feature a new 50-megapixel main rear camera with variable aperture. It is said to offer an upgraded periscope telephoto shooter. The screenshots included in the post suggest that Huawei have filed for regulatory approval for the upcoming tri-fold with model number GRL-AL20.

Huawei Mate XT 2 is tipped to offer the same screen size and battery capacity as the Mate XT Ultimate Design. Previous leaks pointed out a September launch window for the phone. It is likely to rival Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Tri-Fold smartphone. 

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design debuted in China in September 2024, priced at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It was later launched in select global markets in February this year. It ships with HarmonyOS 4.2 and features a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED main screen. Folding it once reveals a 7.9-inch display, and folding it again shows a 6.4-inch smartphone-like form. 

The camera unit of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design features a 50-megapixel camera with OIS and variable aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The handset offers 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Huawei Mate XT 2, Huawei Mate XT 2 Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
