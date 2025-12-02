Budget smartwatches have come a long way in recent years, from mere tech gadgets to essential daily wearables. They now offer smarter features, better health tracking, and seamless connectivity. Indian brand Just Corseca has recently launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Skywatch Pro, in the country, which includes all basic smartwatch functions, along with Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and more. After using the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro for nearly a month, here's my take on this entry-level smartwatch.

Just Corseca Skywatch Pro Price in India

The Just Corseca Skywatch Pro has an MRP of Rs. 3,999, but is currently available for Rs. 1,399 on Amazon. It is offered in Black and Gunmetal shades, and the review unit I received came in Black. The price tag for this model is lower than that of similar products.

Just Corseca Skywatch Pro: Design and Specifications

Inside the box, the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro included a charging cable, a user manual with a QR code for downloading the companion app HryFine, which supports both iOS and Android devices.

Display - 2.01-inch HD TFT display

Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.4

Companion App -Hryfine

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, Step counter, Activity tracker

The Just Corseca Skywatch Pro features a 2.01-inch HD TFT display with a 240×296-pixel resolution, and it offers good visibility even under direct sunlight. During outdoor use, the screen remained clear and readable. It boasts a physical button on the right side that lets you wake the screen, return to the home screen, or navigate through the apps. The smartwatch interface supports tap and swipe gestures for navigation and interaction.

The smartwatch includes a pre-attached replaceable silicone strap that's waterproof. Its buckle design stands out from other wearables I've used, and it's very easy to remove like a bangle or a bracelet. The strap features multiple adjustment holes, ensuring a comfortable fit on the hand. For charging, the box includes a magnetic pogo-pin charger.

Just Corseca Skywatch Pro: Performance

The Just Corseca Skywatch Pro can function as a hands-free speakerphone. Once paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth, the watch lets users dial and answer calls directly through its built-in microphone and speaker. Bluetooth calling worked reliably during testing, and callers could hear me clearly through the microphone. However, the speaker's volume was a bit low, which made it difficult to hear the other person in noisy environments. I ended up lifting the watch closer to my ear for better clarity during the calls, which slightly affects the whole idea of hands-free use.

The Just Corseca Skywatch Pro offers a standard set of health tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis. It also supports real-time sports tracking for activities like walking, running, cycling, climbing, treadmill workouts, basketball, badminton, and jump rope.

While the range of workout modes is decent for the price, I found the step counter's accuracy somewhat marginal, occasionally undercounting or overcounting my steps. It's suitable for casual fitness tracking, but those looking for highly precise data might find it lacking. Heart rate tracking on the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro was fairly accurate, closely matching pulse oximeter readings during sedentary conditions. The SpO2 tracking also performed reasonably well for a budget smartwatch.

However, SpO2 or heart rate readings from budget smartwatches are not recommended, as the optical sensors on these devices aren't medically reliable for such measurements. Sleep tracking was decent but basic. The feature was showing the total sleep duration with awake time, light sleep and deep sleep, without detailed insights into other sleep stages and sleep quality. It's useful for getting a general idea of your sleep patterns, but not much beyond that.

Like all recent wearables, the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro displays alerts from apps like WhatsApp, Outlook, and Slack. While we can't reply to notifications on the watch itself, they're useful for quick looks, especially while driving, working out, and during busy work sessions. The message alerts are a bit loud, I felt, which you can turn out from the settings.

The user interface on the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro is fairly basic but covers all essential features. Swiping down reveals the app list, while swiping right cycles through key health functions like step tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate, and SpO2. Swipe left to access calls, settings, and sports modes. A swipe up from the bottom brings up unread WhatsApp notifications synced from your phone. I found the touchscreen responsiveness to be inconsistent sometimes. Some swipe gestures didn't register smoothly, requiring repeated attempts to access certain features.

Just Corseca hasn't officially listed a waterproof rating for the Skywatch Pro, but in my usage, it handled light splashes during workouts and brief exposure to rain without issues. That said, it's best to avoid using it in heavy rain and other water-intensive activities, as it's not confirmed to be fully water-resistant.

Other functions on the watch include music control options and a shutter app to remotely control the camera when the smartphone is positioned away from you. It also includes a clone of the Car Race game that can be played on the smartwatch itself. Further, it offers Find My Phone and inactivity alerts right on your wrist. You can also set reminders to drink water.

According to the company, the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro will offer up to 10 days of battery life with regular use and up to 15 days on standby. During the review period, I found these claims to be pretty accurate. It lasted up to seven days on a single charge with frequent app notifications, continuous Bluetooth connection, regular fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and occasional Bluetooth calling, which is suitable for its price segment.

In conservative usage with no calls, usual WhatsApp notifications and basic step counting and occasional heart and SPO2 monitoring, the battery lasted around 14 days. For a budget smartwatch, this battery life is decent, I think. It took about 30 minutes to charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent, which is relatively quick.

Just Corseca Skywatch Pro Review Verdict

The Just Corseca Skywatch Pro arrived in a really competitive budget wearable segment. It competes with brands like Noise, Boat, Boult Fire-Boltt, and Fastrack and other Chinese tech companies, all of which offer similar health-tracking, notifications, and Bluetooth calling features in their wearables. The Just Corseca Skywatch Pro doesn't stand out for any innovative features, but it delivers on the basics as promised, including basic fitness tracking, call support, and notifications. It has good battery life and a decent app experience.

Priced at Rs. 1,399, down from its original MRP, it matches rivals in terms of value. If your needs are simple, basic health tracking, call handling, and notification access, and you're on a tight budget, the Just Corseca Skywatch Pro might be worth considering alongside similarly priced alternatives. Just don't expect standout performance or premium features.

Ratings

Pros:

Affordable

Bright display and easy-to-wear design

Easy to use companion app

Decent battery life

Cons:

No IP rating and voice assistant support

Notifications could be better

Low speaker volume for Bluetooth calls

