Samsung is reportedly hosting its summer Galaxy Unpacked event in London next month, and we expect to see the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at the event alongside the new foldable phones. Now, leaked renders give us a sneak peek at the software, design, and specifications of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The wearables will ship with a redesigned Samsung Health app and a new watch face picker. Samsung will reportedly not launch a Galaxy Watch Classic this year.

Samsung's Next Wearables Break Cover in New Leak

Galaxy Techie (@GalaxyTechie) on X posted details and software-based renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, revealing design and software changes expected with the wearables. Samsung's new smartwatches are tipped to feature new band designs, new colour options, updated watch faces, and new features as part of the One UI 9 Watch update.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to feature a 'boxier design', Classic-inspired 1–12 bezel markings, thin bezels, a redesigned side-button layout, and a new Quick Button design with an orange outline instead of a fully orange finish. This button is positioned between the Home and Back buttons.

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are said to be available in black, silver, and beige colour variants. The Beige is tipped to be exclusive to the standard model. The black is said to be paired with a blue-toned band, and Silver with a green band.

Samsung reportedly won't release a Classic variant this year. Both watch models are expected to share a similar default strap design, with the primary difference being the arrangement of the ventilation holes, which remains consistent with current Galaxy Watch bands.

The renders suggest a redesigned Samsung Health app within a revamped watch face picker. It also offers a look at the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2's updated button design within the Compass app interface.

As per the images, the system apps and App Sync have new 3D-style icons. Another image shows the Samsung Health Monitor app displaying the ECG feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are expected to be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.