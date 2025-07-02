Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on July 14 in Three Colour Options

Vivo X200 FE is teased to launch in Amber Yellow and Luxe Black colourways in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 12:36 IST
Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on July 14 in Three Colour Options

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 FE is available in Taiwan and Malaysia in Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow shades

Highlights
  • Vivo has confirmed that the X200 FE will launch soon in India
  • It was unveiled in select global markets with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to ship with Funtouch OS 15
Advertisement

Vivo is all set to introduce the Vivo X200 FE in India soon. While there's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official launch date, a tipster suggests that the handset will be unveiled later this month. The tipster also suggests that the phone will be sold in India in three colour options. The handset was launched in select global markets in June. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has a triple rear camera unit. The Vivo X200 FE boasts a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

As per a report by PassionateGeekz.com, the Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14 at 12pm IST. While Vivo has already teased Amber Yellow and Luxe Black colourways for the phone, the report claims that it will also be available in a third Frost Blue shade. The phone is currently available in Taiwan and Malaysia in Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow shades.

Vivo has recently been teasing the India launch of Vivo X200 FE, showing off its design and confirming key specifications. It was launched in select global markets with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications

The Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to ship with Funtouch OS 15 and a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and measure 7.99mm thick. The phone will get a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit at the back, that will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Vivo X200 FE is said to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is confirmed to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The new phone is said to offer up to 25.44 hours of YouTube playback time and up to 9.55 hours of gaming time on a single charge. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X200 FE Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T4 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
Meta Hypernova Smart Glasses May Debut as ‘Meta Celeste’ With Built-in Mini Game; Design Leaked

Related Stories

Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on July 14 in Three Colour Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  8. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  9. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »