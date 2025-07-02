Vivo is all set to introduce the Vivo X200 FE in India soon. While there's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official launch date, a tipster suggests that the handset will be unveiled later this month. The tipster also suggests that the phone will be sold in India in three colour options. The handset was launched in select global markets in June. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has a triple rear camera unit. The Vivo X200 FE boasts a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

As per a report by PassionateGeekz.com, the Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14 at 12pm IST. While Vivo has already teased Amber Yellow and Luxe Black colourways for the phone, the report claims that it will also be available in a third Frost Blue shade. The phone is currently available in Taiwan and Malaysia in Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow shades.

Vivo has recently been teasing the India launch of Vivo X200 FE, showing off its design and confirming key specifications. It was launched in select global markets with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications

The Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to ship with Funtouch OS 15 and a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display. It will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and measure 7.99mm thick. The phone will get a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit at the back, that will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Vivo X200 FE is said to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is confirmed to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The new phone is said to offer up to 25.44 hours of YouTube playback time and up to 9.55 hours of gaming time on a single charge.