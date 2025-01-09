Technology News
Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Unveiled at CES 2025

Luna Ring Gen 2.0 is claimed to offer up to 30 days of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 16:09 IST
Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Unveiled at CES 2025

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max (pictured) pre-booking pass is available in India

  • Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 has a titanium build
  • It is said to offer AI-backed workout and nutritional advice
  • The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series includes a base and a Max variant
Noise unveiled several new smart wearables at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025). The products included the Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, an upgrade over the first generation Noise Luna Ring, which was launched in India in July 2023. The company also showcased the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series of smartwatches that succeed the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max. The products will roll out in select global markets in phases over the next few months.

Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Unveiled at CES 2025

The Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 is claimed to be the world's first AI-powered smart ring. It features a titanium build and AI-backed health monitoring. The smart ring can track several health and wellness features including stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen level and menstrual cycle.

noise luna ring gen2 noise inline Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0

Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0
Photo Credit: Noise

 

According to the company, the Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 comes with Philips Biosensing validation for 98.2 percent accuracy. The smart ring is said to offer AI-backed workout and nutritional advice. The company adds that the second generation of the Luna Ring is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 30 days.

Pre-booking for the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 is set to begin in India today. However, at the time of writing, the pre-booking wasn't live. Deliveries for the smart ring are expected to start in March, the company stated.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series includes a ColorFit Pro 6 and a ColorFit Pro 6 Max. They are said to be equipped with performance-enhancing AI-backed features and are expected to launch in India soon. Pre-booking for the Max variant in the country is currently live.

A Rs. 999 pre-booking pass for the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 is available via the GoNoise India e-store. With this pass, the customers can get a Rs. 1,999 coupon discount on the launch day as well as perks worth Rs. 1,700.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series, Noise ColorFit Pro 6, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max, Noise Luna Ring, Noise, CES 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Highlights Siri’s Privacy-Focused Approach Amid Growing Data Security Concerns
Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Unveiled at CES 2025
