Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report

Samsung's upcoming XR headset will arrive with support for Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2025 13:32 IST
Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung developed its first XR headset in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm

Highlights
  • 'Project Moohan' is Samsung's first extended reality (XR) headset
  • It is confirmed to be powered by Google's new Android XR operating system
  • The headset may support passthrough and multimodal input
Samsung may debut its first-ever extended reality (XR) headset at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday, according to a report. The headset, dubbed ‘Project Moohan' (which translates to infinity in Korean), was first announced in December 2024 as a competitor to the Apple Vision Pro. While exact specifications of the purported headset are yet to be made official, the South Korean technology giant has already teased some of its features, including multimodal input, state-of-the-art displays, and passthrough capabilities.

Samsung to Launch XR Headset at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

According to a report by the South Korean publication Business Korea, Samsung will showcase prototypes or teaser videos of its Project Moohan headset at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The company previously confirmed that it will be the first offering to run on Android XR — a new operating system designed for XR devices introduced in December 2024 developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

It's worth noting that XR is an umbrella term which encompasses all three visual technologies — augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR). Although Samsung has introduced a VR headset in the past (2015's Gear VR), the launch of Project Moohan marks the company's foray into the wearable XR headset market.

Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset comes at a time when the XR headset market is witnessing a slowdown. As per Counterpoint Research's Global XR (AR & VR Headsets) Model Tracker for Q3 2024, global VR headset shipments declined 4 percent year-over-year (YoY), while the decline in global AR smart glasses shipments increased by over 30 percent YoY. The market is reportedly expected to see a 2 percent growth (YoY) in the upcoming period.

The upcoming XR headset is teased to come equipped with passthrough support, a feature offered by competitors such as the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. The company says it will also offer support for Google's Gemini AI assistant and will have apps optimised to run on a large, virtual display.

As the Project Moohan XR headset runs on Android XR, it is speculated to support a vast range of features Google announced for its OS. This includes Circle to Search with gesture support, web browsing via Google Chrome, immersive views using Google Maps, and live translation of text seen within the wearer's point of view.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
