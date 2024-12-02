Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Air Clips support quick charging and dual device connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 December 2024 15:21 IST
Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Air Clips comes in black, purple and white shades

Highlights
  • Noise packs 12mm audio drivers in the Air Clips OWS earphones
  • Only the earphones, not the case, have an IPX5 rating
  • The Noise Air Clips support dual-device connectivity
Advertisement

Noise Air Clips open-ear wearable stereo (OWS) earphones have been launched in India. The audio wearable come with an Open Beam design which helps place them like ear cuffs around the ear. The design further ensures improved environmental consciousness. They are equipped with 12mm drivers and support dual-device connectivity. Together with the charging case, the OWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time. They are available in a glossy, chrome finish and are currently available for purchase in the country.

Noise Air Clips Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Noise Air Clips price in India is set at Rs. 2,999 at launch. The earphones are currently being sold in the country via Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon and the official GoNoise India website. They are offered in three colour options — Pearl Black, Pearl Purple, and Pearl White.

Noise Air Clips Specifications, Features

The Noise Air Clips come with an Open Beam C-shaped silicon hook design, where the wearable can be worn like an ear cuff with the speaker unit placed towards the ear canal. This design is said to improve the environmental consciousness of the users while they are using these earphones, over those earphones with in-ear designs. The AirWave Technology of the earphones is said to use precise air conduction to deliver sound directly to the users' ears. They have responsive touch control sensors placed on one end.

Noise has packed 12mm audio drivers in the Air Clips OWS earphones, which support Bluetooth 5.4 as well as dual device connectivity. The latter allows the smart wearable to be connected to two electronic devices simultaneously. The earphones also offer an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

The Noise Air Clips are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. The earphones, with the USB Type-C supported charging case, are said to take up to 120 minutes to charge fully. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer users up to 150 minutes of music playback time. Each earphone measures 46 x 54 x 28mm in size and weighs 5.4g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise Air Clips, Noise Air Clips OWS earphones, Noise Air Clips India launch, Noise Air Clips price in India, Noise Air Clips features, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition
Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. iQOO Neo 10R May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage Variants Tipped
  3. Bitcoin Trades Above $96,000, Ripple Shows Major Surge
  4. Realme Neo 7 Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 to Launch in India on December 6; to Be Available on Amazon
  2. Noise Air Clips OWS Earphones With Up to 40 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Check out The Full List of Winners
  4. Death Clock App for Android and iOS Uses AI to Predict Users’ Life Expectancy and Ways to Improve It
  5. Time Moves Faster on The Moon Than on Earth, Claims New Study
  6. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Nears Completion with New Assembly
  7. Elon Musk Urges Court to Block ‘Illegal’ OpenAI For-Profit Conversion
  8. ISRO Chief S Somanath Supports Elon Musk’s Model to Boost Space Economy
  9. Proposed Australia Law Would Fine Big Tech Over Digital Competition
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Pricing Over $96,000; Ripple Overtakes Solana as 4th Largest Altcoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »