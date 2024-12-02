Noise Air Clips open-ear wearable stereo (OWS) earphones have been launched in India. The audio wearable come with an Open Beam design which helps place them like ear cuffs around the ear. The design further ensures improved environmental consciousness. They are equipped with 12mm drivers and support dual-device connectivity. Together with the charging case, the OWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time. They are available in a glossy, chrome finish and are currently available for purchase in the country.

Noise Air Clips Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Noise Air Clips price in India is set at Rs. 2,999 at launch. The earphones are currently being sold in the country via Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon and the official GoNoise India website. They are offered in three colour options — Pearl Black, Pearl Purple, and Pearl White.

Noise Air Clips Specifications, Features

The Noise Air Clips come with an Open Beam C-shaped silicon hook design, where the wearable can be worn like an ear cuff with the speaker unit placed towards the ear canal. This design is said to improve the environmental consciousness of the users while they are using these earphones, over those earphones with in-ear designs. The AirWave Technology of the earphones is said to use precise air conduction to deliver sound directly to the users' ears. They have responsive touch control sensors placed on one end.

Noise has packed 12mm audio drivers in the Air Clips OWS earphones, which support Bluetooth 5.4 as well as dual device connectivity. The latter allows the smart wearable to be connected to two electronic devices simultaneously. The earphones also offer an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

The Noise Air Clips are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. The earphones, with the USB Type-C supported charging case, are said to take up to 120 minutes to charge fully. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer users up to 150 minutes of music playback time. Each earphone measures 46 x 54 x 28mm in size and weighs 5.4g.

