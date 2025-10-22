Home-grown brand Noise has been steadily expanding its portfolio of wearables across different price points. Its latest offering, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, is designed for adventure-seekers who want a feature-packed smartwatch for their escapades, without the high price tag typically associated with these products. But despite being one of the more affordable rugged smartwatches in the market, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is still one of the most expensive watches in the company's lineup. This positions it to demonstrate a capability in line with its price.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has an introductory price of Rs 9,999, with a retail price of Rs 10,999. On paper, it boasts features such as a Titanium Alloy bezel, dual-band GPS, and up to 28 days of standby time — promising a great smartwatch experience in every condition. The critical question, however, is whether it delivers on these promises, a subject I will explore in detail in this review.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Design and Display: Premium and Rugged

Case size and material - 22mm, Titanium Alloy

Ingress Protection - Up to 5ATM

Display - 1.5-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels

In terms of appearance, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro nails the rugged aesthetic. It exudes a classic, highly durable aesthetic that resembles a Casio G-Shock, but without the hefty price tag that usually accompanies it. The smartwatch has a Titanium Alloy bezel that aids in its durability while keeping it fairly lightweight. The rest of the body is built from polycarbonate, but it can still survive accidental drops. It has a 5ATM water resistance, meaning it can withstand being submerged in water for a limited time.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro's Titanium Alloy dial keeps it resistant to most nicks and scuffs

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro comes with a rotating crown, accompanied by two physical buttons for accessing different system actions. While the rotating crown incorporates haptic feedback, its execution proved to be underwhelming. Everything is placed on the right side of the smartwatch, meaning left-handers such as myself can operate it with ease when worn on the left wrist.

During regular wear, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro did not feel uncomfortably heavy. Its strap has a porous design, which keeps it breathable and reduces sweat accumulation. However, it is not an ideal smartwatch for those with slender wrists. It comes with a single strap, and there are no alternative size options.

The smartwatch isn't an ideal choice for users with slender wrists

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

NoiseFit sells the smartwatch in two colour options — Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige. I have the former, and it is understated, successfully complementing daily attire. Lastly, there is a built-in 2W LED on the side frame with four levels of brightness. While this may seem gimmicky, it demonstrated practical utility on more than a couple of occasions, such as when finding my keys when I dropped them inside my car. Further, it also doubles up as a red LED with a longer wavelength, which can help signal SOS or alert people about your whereabouts during emergencies.

Moving on, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. The panel produces vibrant visuals and sharp text. The colours are vivid, which makes system menus and watch faces pop. The company promises up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Legibility was excellent, with sufficient brightness to navigate the system and view notifications clearly in direct sunlight. There is an always-on display feature as well, which switches to a minimal UI when toggled.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro maintains good legibility even under direct sunlight

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

Another highlight of the Endeavour Pro is its touch response. In contrast to some budget NoiseFit smartwatches that exhibit sluggish response, the Endeavour Pro maintained fluid and responsive touch input. Swiping through apps and menus was a smooth affair, enhancing the overall user experience.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Software and Companion App: Easy to Use

Operating System - Proprietary

Companion App - NoiseFit

Platforms - Android 9.0+, iOS 11.0+

Like other smartwatches from the company, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro runs on a proprietary operating system (OS). This means that there are built-in apps like Alarm, Calculator, Compass, Messages, Phone, Stopwatch, Timer, Weather, and more, but you cannot download any other apps.

Navigating through the UI results in fairly smooth animations and barely any glitches. However, there is some room for improvement when it comes to the basic features. For example, there is a Raise to Wake feature, but I noticed a slight delay in the completion of the action. On other occasions, it failed to wake up at all and required a sharp flick of the wrist to engage.

The smartwatch runs on the company's proprietary operating system

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

It also offers other features such as music playback, remote camera shutter, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistant support.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro works with the NoiseFit companion app, available on both Android and iOS devices. It can be used to pair the watch to the phone, toggle Bluetooth calling, set watch faces, sync contacts and app notifications, and view their fitness metrics. For iPhone users, the app allows the smartwatch to sync with the Apple Health app, enabling them to view their fitness statistics on Apple's first-party iPhone app.

The NoiseFit app also provides performance trends and personalised workout summaries after each workout session. Further, there are pre-loaded courses for guided training of different workouts.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Performance and Battery Life: Not Without Fundamental Flaws

Sensors - Heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, SpO2 sensor

Bluetooth Version - 5.3

Charging Time - Up to 2 Hours

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro comes with a comprehensive suite of health features. It allows you to track the blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep cycle. The latter also provides a detailed breakdown of the sleep duration, sleep stages, and even heart rate variability (HRV) — a metric typically reserved for higher-end, premium-segment smartwatches.

I compared the step count, heart rate, and SpO2 results provided by the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro against the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the difference between the results was marginal. Even the step count was off by only 70-80 steps at most, which is a notable improvement, especially given the historical inaccuracy concerns with some previous brand offerings, such as the NoiseFit Origin.

Health tracking features are suprisingly accurate on the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

A big feature on the Endeavour Pro is L1 + L5 dual-band GPS, which can save your routes accurately for later usage. You can view simple routes on the watch itself, or get a detailed view via the companion app on your phone. However, the feature takes some time to engage and works when you're working out in wide spaces, such as a park or a running track.

One gripe I have is with the automatic activity tracking. While it is fairly accurate at times, it took almost 25 minutes for it to recognise the activity. This delay occurred repeatedly. Further, the smartwatch did not take into account the steps covered before it was toggled.

While dual-GPS is a great addition, automatic activity tracking is slow to engage

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

I tested the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro with both Android and iOS devices, and the pairing experience was straightforward on both operating systems. It delivered notifications from the system and third-party apps in real time. There were no connectivity issues with Bluetooth calling either; however, the watch often failed to sync with the handset's phonebook, resulting in only phone numbers being displayed on the screen.

Surprisingly, the on-watch music controls only worked for the first-party Apple Music app on the phone, but not for Spotify or YouTube Music, which was a big letdown, taking the price tag of the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro into account. The smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker, though its performance is limited to indoor call environments.

Coming to the battery life, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro impresses here. The company claims up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 28 days of standby time. On consecutive occasions, I managed to extract just over nine days of usage, with the smartwatch dropping to one percent.

It takes up to two hours to charge the smartwatch from 0 to 100 percent. However, this isn't really an issue considering its endurance.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Verdict

To conclude, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro delivers on its promise of a rugged smartwatch without a premium price tag. It adopts a highly durable aesthetic with a Titanium Alloy bezel and polycarbonate body, although it isn't ideal for users with slender wrists. It offers surprisingly accurate data tracking, but there are a few underlying fundamental software flaws. While the hardware is built for adventure, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro could become even more appealing with a bit more refinement.

So, should you purchase the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro? If a rugged smartwatch experience for your offbeat escapes is what you're after, then it is a good buy. However, it carries a reasonably high price tag, at which more experienced brands like Amazfit offer competent options. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) can also be found for as low as Rs. 10,000 during festive sales, making it one of the best smartwatch deals around.