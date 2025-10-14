Technology News
Noise Master Buds Max Launched in India With Sound by Bose, Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Specifications

Noise Master Buds Max feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and have an IPX4 rating.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Master Buds Max weighs about 262g

Highlights
  • Noise Master Buds Max features a charging indicator
  • Noise Master Buds Max offer 60 hours of battery backup
  • The company is currently offering the headphones at a special price
Noise Master Buds Max was launched in India on Tuesday, the company announced via a press release. The new over-the-ear headphones come with Sound by Bose and active noise cancellation (ANC) support. They are currently available in three colourways via the company's online store and Amazon. Customers can even buy the new Master Buds Max from offline retail channels like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Noise Master Buds Max Price in India, Availability

Noise Master Buds Max price in India is set at Rs. 11,999. However, on the company website, the new over-the-ear headphones are currently listed at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999.

The headphones are available in three colourways: Onyx, Titanium, and Silver. As mentioned above, customers can buy the Noise Master Buds Max via Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Noise Master Buds Max Specifications, Features

The Noise Master Buds Max feature Sound by Bose technology for delivering improved sound clarity and depth, the company said. It supports ANC with the capability of blocking out sounds of up to 40dB​. Noise claims that it “independently” tested the Noise Master Buds Max's ANC feature at 61 frequency points, where it managed to outperform its competitors by up to 85 percent. It also supports Adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode, allowing the sound to pass through during conversations.

It features 40mm drivers with LHDC 5.0 codec. The Noise Master Buds Max ship with a frequency response range between 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The new over-the-ear headphones carry a five microphone setup for voice calls and audio recording. It also features Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) filters to block background noise during calls. The Master Buds Max also feature a Dynamic EQ.

For connectivity, the Noise Master Buds Max feature Bluetooth 5.4 with a wireless range of about 10m. The list of Bluetooth supported profiles includes A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, SPP, and AVDTP. It also supports dual-device pairing and auto pairing. The company said that the headphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Moreover, it weighs about 262g and has an IPX4 rating. Noise said that the Master Buds Max can offer up to 60 hours of music playback, claimed to be the longest in the category. A 10-minute charge can power the headphones for about 10 hours. It is capable of charging from 0 to 100 percent, via its USB Type-C port, in 60 minutes. It also has a charging indicator on the outside of the ear cup.

Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
