Technology News

Noise Origin First Impressions

Noise Origin is the company’s latest premium smartwatch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 6 June 2024 15:37 IST
Noise Origin First Impressions

Noise Origin features a circular dial, a metallic case and a rotating crown.

Highlights
  • The Noise Origin smartwatch features a 1.46-inch always-on AMOLED display
  • It is powered by Nebula UI and compatible with both Android and iOS
  • The smartwatch is IP68-rated and claims up to 3 ATM water resistance
Advertisement

The Noise Origin smartwatch, launched in India on Wednesday, promises a software experience that is very different from what we've come to expect from the company's other, albeit less premium offerings. While it does look and feel like a premium wearable, it also offers some interesting features, such as a new EN1 processor, enhanced haptics, and a bright 600 nits AMOLED display. It is also priced considerably higher compared to any previous Noise smartwatch (except the Noise Fit Voyage).

Notably, the Noise Origin smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 6,499 and is available in a single-size variant with two strap options:- leather and silicone.

Noise Origin 2 Noise Origin

The crown on the Noise Origin can be used to browse through the menu

I've been using the Noise Origin smartwatch for a short while, and the experience has been fairly good, barring a few hiccups. In terms of appearance, it is one of the better options in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment – featuring a circular dial, a metallic case, and a rotating crown. It also features a button on the side that can be set to perform several functions. The smartwatch is IP68-rated and promises up to 3 ATM water resistance. We have the silicone strap variant, which feels quite comfortable. 

It sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, however, the experience isn't buttery smooth always. Considering its price, the brightness levels also seem average, especially during Delhi's peak summers when the Sun is overhead. Noise has introduced a new Nebula UI with the smartwatch, and although it feels familiar compared to the UI found on other similarly priced smartwatches, the brand claims that it offers a lot more features. And like other smartwatches, swiping right brings up various health monitoring charts, swiping down opens up notifications while a swipe up opens up the quick action window. The UI's punchy colours and vibrant graphics appear to be targeted at the youth.

Noise Origin 3 Noise Origin

The Widgets screen offers a glimpse of multiple health metrics in one place

As expected, there are plenty of health and fitness tracking options. These include 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, which has become a staple even in budget smartwatches today. That said, Noise claims that the Rapid Health feature can be useful as it enables a person to monitor multiple health metrics with a single tap. Gestures, for muting calls and capturing photos with the wrist's movement, also work fairly well.

While I'm yet to use it extensively, Bluetooth calling seems fine so far with the listener on the other end receiving clear audio in most cases. That said, the background noise suppression is average at best.

Pairing the Noise Origin with a smartphone is straightforward, even for those with an iPhone. There's a companion NoiseFit app on the App Store that lets users set watch faces, toggle Bluetooth calling, access biomonitoring metrics, set SOS contacts, and much more. There's even a Step Streak feature that encourages the wearer to complete their step goal and earn coins and badges.

Noise Origin app Noise Origin

Noise Origin can be paired with the NoiseFit companion app, available on both Android and iOS

The charging cable attaches magnetically to the back of the smartwatch. But with a slight shift, it easily slides off, meaning you'll have to plug in your watch at night carefully if you want it fully charged in the morning. Noise says the smartwatch can run up to 7 days on a single charge. To find out if the Noise Origin lives up to its promise, stay tuned for the in-depth review.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nvidia Tops $3 Trillion in Market Value, Leapfrogging Apple
Google Maps Doubles Down on Privacy With New On-Device Location Storage: Report

Related Stories

Noise Origin First Impressions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Debuts as Vivo's First Foldable in India: See Price
  3. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  4. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Brings Deals on These Smartphones, Tablets
  5. Nothing Phone 3 to Skip 2024 Launch to Integrate AI Experiences
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro First Impressions
  7. Infinix GT 20 Pro Review
  8. Apple Reveals Minimum Length of Software Support for iPhone 15 Lineup
  9. OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Big Discounts on These Phones and Tablets
  10. Oppo Reno 12 Series, Next Find X Flagship Confirmed to Launch Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Keep Might Reportedly Allow Users to Resize App Window on Android
  2. Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024: Deals on Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Watch 3 Active and More
  3. iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant
  4. Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Beta Testing New Layout for Status Updates With Preview Feature
  6. US Ether ETF Launch Timing Depends on How Fast Issuers Can Move, SEC Chair Says
  7. Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
  8. Nothing Phone 3 to Launch Next Year as CEO Carl Pei Focuses on Personalised AI
  9. Google Maps Doubles Down on Privacy With New On-Device Location Storage: Report
  10. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »