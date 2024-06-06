Noise Origin First Impressions

The Noise Origin smartwatch, launched in India on Wednesday, promises a software experience that is very different from what we've come to expect from the company's other, albeit less premium offerings. While it does look and feel like a premium wearable, it also offers some interesting features, such as a new EN1 processor, enhanced haptics, and a bright 600 nits AMOLED display. It is also priced considerably higher compared to any previous Noise smartwatch (except the Noise Fit Voyage).

Notably, the Noise Origin smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 6,499 and is available in a single-size variant with two strap options:- leather and silicone.

The crown on the Noise Origin can be used to browse through the menu

I've been using the Noise Origin smartwatch for a short while, and the experience has been fairly good, barring a few hiccups. In terms of appearance, it is one of the better options in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment – featuring a circular dial, a metallic case, and a rotating crown. It also features a button on the side that can be set to perform several functions. The smartwatch is IP68-rated and promises up to 3 ATM water resistance. We have the silicone strap variant, which feels quite comfortable.

It sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, however, the experience isn't buttery smooth always. Considering its price, the brightness levels also seem average, especially during Delhi's peak summers when the Sun is overhead. Noise has introduced a new Nebula UI with the smartwatch, and although it feels familiar compared to the UI found on other similarly priced smartwatches, the brand claims that it offers a lot more features. And like other smartwatches, swiping right brings up various health monitoring charts, swiping down opens up notifications while a swipe up opens up the quick action window. The UI's punchy colours and vibrant graphics appear to be targeted at the youth.

The Widgets screen offers a glimpse of multiple health metrics in one place

As expected, there are plenty of health and fitness tracking options. These include 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, which has become a staple even in budget smartwatches today. That said, Noise claims that the Rapid Health feature can be useful as it enables a person to monitor multiple health metrics with a single tap. Gestures, for muting calls and capturing photos with the wrist's movement, also work fairly well.

While I'm yet to use it extensively, Bluetooth calling seems fine so far with the listener on the other end receiving clear audio in most cases. That said, the background noise suppression is average at best.

Pairing the Noise Origin with a smartphone is straightforward, even for those with an iPhone. There's a companion NoiseFit app on the App Store that lets users set watch faces, toggle Bluetooth calling, access biomonitoring metrics, set SOS contacts, and much more. There's even a Step Streak feature that encourages the wearer to complete their step goal and earn coins and badges.

Noise Origin can be paired with the NoiseFit companion app, available on both Android and iOS

The charging cable attaches magnetically to the back of the smartwatch. But with a slight shift, it easily slides off, meaning you'll have to plug in your watch at night carefully if you want it fully charged in the morning. Noise says the smartwatch can run up to 7 days on a single charge. To find out if the Noise Origin lives up to its promise, stay tuned for the in-depth review.