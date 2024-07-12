NoiseFit Origin is the latest premium smartwatch from the brand. As one would expect, the company is known for regularly introducing options in the budget segment; one thing that made NoiseFit Origin stand out was its price. It costs considerably more compared to other NoiseFit offerings. Surely, it must have something that proves its mettle, right? On paper, the smartwatch boasts features such as an EN1 processor, a new user interface (UI), enhanced haptics, an AMOLED display and a premium design – all of which play a key role in ensuring a great smartwatch experience. But is this the case only on paper, or does it translate to real-world usage?

My initial impressions of the smartwatch were positive, barring a few hiccups related to the accuracy of certain health monitoring sensors and overall call quality. Having spent a month with it, I've been able to delve deeper into every nook and cranny. In essence, NoiseFit's Origin will be a highly appealing option, especially to those who give first preference to design and style.

The NoiseFit Origin smartwatch is priced at Rs. 6,499 in India and is available in a single-size variant with two strap options: leather and silicone. It is available in six colourways: Classic Black, Classic Brown, Jet Black, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, and Silver Grey. I had the Mosaic Blue colourway with a silicone strap for the review. Apart from the smartwatch, the box included a user manual and a magnetic charging cable.

NoiseFit Origin Review Design and Display: A decent offering

Display - 1.46-inch, AMOLED

Case material - Stainless Steel

Ingress Protection - IP68 (up to 3ATM)

Design is always a touchy topic and highly subjective. That said, the NoiseFit Origin is one of the better-looking smartwatches in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment. It features a circular dial, a case made of stainless steel, and a rotating crown. While the latter does not have the tactile feel of the digital crown on an Apple Watch, it proves to be useful instead of just being a cosmetic addition. Everything is placed on the right side of the smartwatch, meaning left-handers such as myself can operate it with ease. A button on the side can also be programmed for several functions. Courtesy of these elements, the smartwatch has a subtly premium appeal without feeling ostentatious.

The smartwatch features a circular dial, a metallic case and a rotating crown

You can also swap straps easily, with additional strap options available for purchase on the brand's website. The silicone strap provided with the smartwatch is comfortable, even in Delhi's (currently) humid weather conditions. The back of the NoiseFit Origin houses all the necessary sensors and two metal pins to attach the charger magnetically. Fortunately, the metal pins do not come into contact with the skin, which is often a problem with other smartwatches.

NoiseFit Origin sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate and an always-on display feature. The viewing experience is crisp with punchy colours and adequate brightness levels, although it misses the auto-brightness feature. While the bezel is considerably thick, it is slightly raised, exposing the glass to regular wear and tear. However, it did not pick up any scratches during the review period. In terms of durability, it is IP68-rated and promises up to 3 ATM water resistance, with the latter proving its worth by keeping the smartwatch safe during perspiration and even under heavy rain.

NoiseFit Origin Review Performance: Promising

Processor - EN1

Software - Nebula UI

Battery - 300mAh

With the NoiseFit Origin, the Noise has introduced two new technologies: the EN1 processor, which promises fast performance, and Nebula UI, which claims to offer more features than its other, albeit less premium siblings. The user experience is smooth on most occasions without any noticeable lag.

Like other smartwatches, NoiseFit Origin has many gestures, including Raise to Wake and Cover to Sleep. Swiping right brings up various health monitoring charts - swiping down opens up notifications, while a swipe up opens up the quick action window. While most of these sections are easy to navigate, the notification panel requires a bit of work, as multiple notifications can make it tricky to use. Gestures, for muting calls and capturing photos with the wrist's movement, also work fairly well.

Swiping down on the NoiseFit Origin opens up the quick access panel

As expected, there are plenty of health and fitness tracking options. These include step tracking, 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, which has become a staple even in budget smartwatches today. While the former is fairly accurate, the latter two are hit-and-miss. Notably, the smartwatch needs to include a GPS and accelerometer. One of my most used features during the review period was Rapid Health. It is a one-stop-shop for monitoring multiple health metrics with a single tap.

Bluetooth calling works well indoors, but there is no background noise suppression when outdoors. And although the smartwatch allows you to attend WhatsApp calls, it weirdly does not show the contact name.

Pairing the NoiseFit Origin with a smartphone is straightforward, even for those with an iPhone. There's a companion NoiseFit app on the App Store that lets users set watch faces, turn on Bluetooth calls, keep a check on health metrics, and even set SOS contacts. A Step Streak feature even encourages the wearer to complete their step goal and earn coins and badges.

The smartwatch promises up to seven days of battery life, and it nearly managed to hit that number, lasting six days on a single charge with AOD off. However, turn AOD on, which comes down to just two days. The charging cable attaches magnetically to the back of the smartwatch and can juice it up to 100 percent within two hours. But with a slight shift, the charger easily slides off, meaning you'll have to carefully plug in your watch at night if you want it fully charged to go in the morning.

NoiseFit Origin comes with a magnetically attachable charger and a user manual in the retail box

NoiseFit Origin Review: Verdict

With a premium design, decent UI (which works with the functional crown) and plenty of health features, NoiseFit Origin gets right what most budget smartwatch seekers look out for. While it lacks some notable features, such as GPS, an accelerometer and auto-brightness, it offers plenty of features to enhance the overall user experience. However, when it comes to reliable fitness tracking, this isn't the one to pick.