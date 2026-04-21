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Vivo X300 FE India Launch Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Vivo X300 FE has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 19:31 IST
Vivo X300 FE India Launch Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 FE has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 FE will launch in India soon
  • Vivo X300 FE is already available in Russia
  • Vivo X300 FE has a 6,500mAh battery
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Vivo X300 FE is already available in select global markets, and the handset is confirmed to launch in India soon. The tech brand started teasing the arrival of the Vivo X300 FE in the country earlier this month, revealing its design, colour options, and some key specifications. The Vivo X300 FE will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Vivo India website. It will come with an external telephoto converter kit. The global variant of the Vivo X300 FE is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The company is expected to announce the launch date of the Vivo X300 FE in India soon. Before that, here is a quick overview of the expected price, specifications, and features of the upcoming Vivo X series smartphone.

Vivo X300 FE Price in India (Expected)

Vivo and Flipkart have already started teasing the India launch and rear design of the Vivo X300 FE via dedicated microsites on their websites. The teasers show the phone in a green shade with a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit. It will come bundled with a teleconverter kit.

The Vivo X300 FE is already available in Russia with a price tag of RUB 60,124 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM costs RUB 64,405 (roughly Rs. 76,000). 

In Russia, the Vivo X300 FE is released in Cool Lilac, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White (translated from Russian) colourways, though the Indian variant may be available in different shades. 

The India pricing is likely to fall within a similar range, but we'll have to wait until the launch event to find out how much it will cost in the country. For reference, the Vivo X200 FE starts at Rs. 54,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo X300 FE Design

The official teasers show the Vivo X300 FE in a green shade with a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit. It will come bundled with a teleconverter kit.
In Russia, the Vivo X300 FE is released in Cool Lilac, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White (translated from Russian) colourways, though the Indian variant may be available in different shades.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications (Expected)

As for specifications, the Indian version of the Vivo X300 FE is believed to be identical to the global model.

Display, OS

The global variant of Vivo X300 FE runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16; the Indian version is expected to ship with FuntouchOS 16. It has a 6.31-inch full-HD+ (1,216×2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Camera, Performance

The global variant runs on a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X300 FE has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Battery

The Vivo X300 FE has A 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. It supports 40W wireless charging. This model has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Vivo X300 FE, Vivo, Vivo X300 FE Price in India, Vivo X300 FE Specifications, Vivo X200 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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