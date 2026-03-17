Oppo Watch X3 has been launched in China alongside the Oppo Find N6 foldable smartphone. The new flagship smartwatch from Oppo, which debuted in the country on Tuesday, sports a 1.5-inch LTPO OLED display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset. The wearable has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Oppo Watch X3 offers more than 100 sports modes and has sensors to track heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It has a 646mAh battery, and it is advertised to deliver up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch provides more than 2,000 watch faces.

Oppo Watch X3 Price

The Oppo Watch X3 is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 37,000). It is available in Cosmic Orange, Gravity Black and Infinite Titanium colour options.

Oppo Watch X3 Features

The Oppo Watch X3 runs on ColorOS Watch 16.0 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 10.0 or above and iOS 14.0 or later. It features a 1.50-inch LTPO OLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution and sapphire glass coating for scratch resistance. The display has a pixel density of 310ppi and offers up to 3000 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a radius of up to 10 metres. The smartwatch has eSIM functionality, and it features different sensors, such as accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, pulse oximeter, ECG sensor, wrist temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometric pressure sensor.

The Oppo Watch X3 tracks blood pressure, wrist temperature, heart rate, and blood oxygen level, and sleep. It offers ECG analysis for detecting conditions like atrial fibrillation. Other health and wellness features are stress monitoring, HRV (heart rate variability) tracking, relaxation tools, sedentary reminders, and fall detection with SOS emergency calling.

For fitness, the Oppo Watch X3 supports more than 100 sports modes, including running, swimming, and cycling. It has an AI-powered coaching feature that analyses user data to offer personalised workout plans, assessments, and post-workout tips.

Users will get access to around 2,000 watch faces on the Oppo Watch X3. It has 5ATM water resistance along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Other connectivity options available in the device are 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS. For navigation, it features dual-frequency L1+L5 satellite positioning.

The Oppo Watch X3 features a round dial with a titanium alloy case and bezel. The bottom shell is made from PA fibre-reinforced material. The Gravity Black variant features a fluororubber strap, while Infinite Titanium and Cosmic Orange versions sport a hybrid fluororubber strap. It has MIL-STD-810H durability as well.

Finally, the Oppo Watch X3 houses a 646mAh battery that supports 7.5W magnetic charging. Oppo says the watch can be fully charged in around 75 minutes. In the smart mode, it is claimed to last up to five days on a single charge. It is said to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in the long battery mode. Under heavy usage, it is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life. It measures 47.40x47.40x11.0 mm and weighs approximately 43 grams without the strap.