Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Watch X3 With Snapdragon W5 Chipset, Over 100 Sports Modes Launched

Oppo Watch X3 features a 1.50-inch LTPO OLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2026 18:55 IST
Oppo Watch X3 With Snapdragon W5 Chipset, Over 100 Sports Modes Launched

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch X3 supports more than 100 sports modes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Watch X3 houses a 646mAh battery
  • Users will get access to around 2000 watch faces in the Oppo Watch X3
  • Oppo Watch X3 features a round dial
Advertisement

Oppo Watch X3 has been launched in China alongside the Oppo Find N6 foldable smartphone. The new flagship smartwatch from Oppo, which debuted in the country on Tuesday, sports a 1.5-inch LTPO OLED display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset. The wearable has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Oppo Watch X3 offers more than 100 sports modes and has sensors to track heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It has a 646mAh battery, and it is advertised to deliver up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch provides more than 2,000 watch faces.

Oppo Watch X3 Price

The Oppo Watch X3 is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 37,000). It is available in Cosmic Orange, Gravity Black and Infinite Titanium colour options.

Oppo Watch X3 Features

The Oppo Watch X3 runs on ColorOS Watch 16.0 and is compatible with smartphones running Android 10.0 or above and iOS 14.0 or later. It features a 1.50-inch LTPO OLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution and sapphire glass coating for scratch resistance. The display has a pixel density of 310ppi and offers up to 3000 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a radius of up to 10 metres. The smartwatch has eSIM functionality, and it features different sensors, such as accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, pulse oximeter, ECG sensor, wrist temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometric pressure sensor.

The Oppo Watch X3 tracks blood pressure, wrist temperature, heart rate, and blood oxygen level, and sleep. It offers ECG analysis for detecting conditions like atrial fibrillation. Other health and wellness features are stress monitoring, HRV (heart rate variability) tracking, relaxation tools, sedentary reminders, and fall detection with SOS emergency calling.

For fitness, the Oppo Watch X3 supports more than 100 sports modes, including running, swimming, and cycling. It has an AI-powered coaching feature that analyses user data to offer personalised workout plans, assessments, and post-workout tips.

Users will get access to around 2,000 watch faces on the Oppo Watch X3. It has 5ATM water resistance along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Other connectivity options available in the device are 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS. For navigation, it features dual-frequency L1+L5 satellite positioning.

The Oppo Watch X3 features a round dial with a titanium alloy case and bezel. The bottom shell is made from PA fibre-reinforced material. The Gravity Black variant features a fluororubber strap, while Infinite Titanium and Cosmic Orange versions sport a hybrid fluororubber strap. It has MIL-STD-810H durability as well. 

Finally, the Oppo Watch X3 houses a 646mAh battery that supports 7.5W magnetic charging. Oppo says the watch can be fully charged in around 75 minutes. In the smart mode, it is claimed to last up to five days on a single charge. It is said to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in the long battery mode. Under heavy usage, it is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life. It measures 47.40x47.40x11.0 mm and weighs approximately 43 grams without the strap.

OPPO Watch X3

OPPO Watch X3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Cosmic Orange, Gravity Black, Infinite Titanium
Display Size 38mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type OLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Watch X3, Oppo Watch X3 Price, Oppo Watch X3 Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
Smriti Irani Backs Women Entrepreneurs With SPARK Collective Push and British Council Partnership

Related Stories

Oppo Watch X3 With Snapdragon W5 Chipset, Over 100 Sports Modes Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Series Arrives in India With 50-Megapixel Camera: See Price
  2. Vivo T5x 5G Goes Official in India With 7,200mAh Battery
  3. Oppo K14 5G Debuts With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price in India
  4. Realme P4 Lite 5G Roundup: Price in India, Specifications Expected
  5. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  6. Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Google, Microsoft and Others Join Hands to Fight Online Scams, Fraud
  8. Apple Reportedly Increases Foldable iPhone Panel Orders to 20 Million
  9. Tecno Spark Go 3 Review: Last of the Sub-Rs. 10,000 Budget Phones?
  10. iQOO Z11 Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Its Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Rolls Out New AI Voice Effects For Voice Notes With Eight Filters
  2. Apple Reportedly Boosts Foldable Panel Orders to 20 Million, Suggesting Strong Demand for Foldable iPhone
  3. Smriti Irani Backs Women Entrepreneurs With SPARK Collective Push and British Council Partnership
  4. Oppo Watch X3 With Snapdragon W5 Chipset, Over 100 Sports Modes Launched
  5. Oppo Find N6 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Poco X8 Pro Series Launched in India With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Pad 3 Tipped to Launch With 13.2-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  8. Vivo X500 Series Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Launch; Vivo Pro Max Could Also Debut
  9. Argentina Bans Polymarket Over Unregulated Crypto Betting Concerns: Report
  10. Oura Ring 4 Launched in India With Smart Sensing Technology and HRV Tracking: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »