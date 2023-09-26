Technology News

Pixel Watch 2 Teased in New Leaked Promo Video, Specifications Hinted Ahead of October 4 Launch

Pixel Watch 2 is expected to come loaded with several health features based on Fitbit’s stress management system.

Updated: 26 September 2023
Pixel Watch 2 Teased in New Leaked Promo Video, Specifications Hinted Ahead of October 4 Launch

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Pixel Watch 2 is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with always-on display

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 2 is expected to come loaded with several health features
  • It will also reportedly get several fitness and security features
  • Pixel Watch 2 could offer fast charge support
Google Pixel Watch 2 has been confirmed to launch globally on October 4, alongside the Pixel 8 series and an updated Pixel Buds Pro. The smartwatch will also make its India debut a day later on October 5. The price range of the wearable is yet to be announced by the company. However, there have been various reports with rumours around the specifications of the Pixel Watch 2. Now, a new leaked promo video has teased more features of the smartwatch, and compared it with the Pixel Watch

report from 91Mobiles has shared some exclusive information leaked by Kamila Wojciechowska. It includes a promo video that suggests new information about the Pixel Watch 2. The wearable is said to be equipped with Fitbit's multi-path heart rate sensor, with support for heartbeat tracking even during rigorous workout. 

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to come loaded with several health features based on Fitbit's stress management system. The body-response tracking system will help the smartwatch to keep an eye on the stress levels of the user. Moreover, stress would also be detected using the inputs from cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity – microscopic beads of sweat). 

It will also reportedly get several fitness and security features. The smartwatch is said to get automatic reminders for exercise schedule, based on the detection of user's activity. Pace Training is said to help in tracking user's pace. For safety, the Pixel Watch 2 is said to let users schedule a timer, and send prompts before sharing information like location or contacts. 

Another feature on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2 is said to be Emergency Sharing, which would help users share their real-time location with emergency contacts. It could also help in sharing medical information, if needed, in emergency situations. 

In addition, the smartwatch is expected to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with always-on display. The Pixel Watch 2 will also reportedly offer fast charge support allowing users to charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 75 minutes.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
