The official Google Store is now live in India. It enables customers to purchase Google's products including smartphones, TWS earbuds, and smartwatches directly from the OEM instead of authorised retail partners or resellers. As per the tech giant, buying the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 3 via the Google Store has several benefits. Buyers will not only receive authentic products, but also flexible payment options and exclusive offers like Store Credit and discounts, some of which are live for a limited time.

Google Store Now Live in India

In a blog post, Google said that purchasing a product through the official Google Store in India makes buyers eligible for discounts, Google Store Credit, or instant cashback. They can also opt to trade in their old device for a new Pixel and enjoy an exchange bonus. As part of the launch offers, the company promises additional bonus on top of the value of the old device.

For example, Google is currently offering a Rs. 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 9, Rs. 12,000 on the Pixel 9 Pro, and Rs. 15,000 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Buyers can also take advantage of Google Store discounts on select models up to Rs. 15,000. This means that the instant discount, along with the bank offers, bring down the net effective price of the Pixel 9 to Rs. 67,999.

Meanwhile, last year's Pixel 8 Pro is being offered with a staggering Rs. 37,000 discount along with a Rs. 7,000 cashback, taking down its net effective price to Rs. 62,999. Notably, the instant cashback offers are valid on transactions carried out with an HDFC Bank Credit Card. In addition to discounts and instant cashback offers, customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers if they do not wish to pay the bill amount of the Pixel device in one go.

Product MRP Google Store discount Instant cashback Net effective price You pay, with NCEMI Exchange bonus³ Exchange savings Effective monthly price Google Store credit for your next purchase Pixel 9a Rs. 49,999 - Rs. 3,000 Rs. 46,999 Rs. 1,958/mo (24 months) - Rs. 11,000 Rs. 1,499 - Pixel 9 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 67,999 Rs. 2,833/mo (24 months) Get Rs. 6,000 back Rs. 15,000 Rs. 1,958 Rs. 5,000 credit Pixel 9 Pro Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 89,999 Rs. 3,750/mo (24 months) Get Rs. 12,000 back Rs. 15,000 Rs. 2,624 Rs. 10,000 credit Pixel 9 Pro XL Rs. 1,24,999 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 4,375/mo (24 months) Get Rs. 12,000 back Rs. 15,000 Rs. 3,249 Rs. 10,000 credit Pixel 9 Pro Fold Rs. 1,72,999 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 1,52,999 Rs. 6,375/mo (24 months) Get Rs. 15,000 back Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,916 Rs. 12,000 credit Pixel 8a Rs. 52,999 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 1,458/mo (24 months) - Rs. 6,000 Rs. 1,208 - Pixel 8 Pro Rs. 1,06,999 Rs. 37,000 Rs. 7,000 Rs. 62,999 Rs. 2,625/mo (24 months) - Rs. 8,000 Rs. 2,292 - Pixel Watch 3 From Rs. 39,900 - - From Rs. 39,900 From Rs. 3,325/mo (12 months) - - From Rs. 3,325 Rs. 5,000 credit Pixel Buds Pro 2 Rs. 22,900 - - Rs. 22,900 Rs. 1,908/mo (12 months) - - Rs. 1,908 Rs. 3,000 credit

While buyers can also purchase the Pixel Watch 3 or the Pixel Buds Pro 2 from the Google Store in India, the Mountain View-based tech giant has not announced any offers on these devices. However, they are offered with a Google Store Credit of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively, which will be applicable on the buyer's next purchase from Google.

The company emphasises that if buyers find a better price for the product at a selected retail partner or on the Google Store itself within the return period, they may be eligible for a partial refund to match the lowered price, as part of its Pixel Price Promise. It also offers round the clock support from trained experts, official warranty coverage, and same-day service at select locations across India.