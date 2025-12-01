Realme Watch 5 is all set to launch in India on December 4. Ahead of the debut, the company has confirmed the smartwatch's design, colour options and main features. Notably, the model is already available in select global markets. The upcoming wearable is positioned as a major upgrade over the preceding Watch 3 Pro, featuring a larger AMOLED display, expanded health tracking tools and longer battery life. The upcoming smartwatch will come with an independent GPS system, extensive sports modes and several smart utilities as well. The Realme Watch 3 Pro was introduced in India in September 2022 with a 1.78-inch curved AMOLED display and up to 10 days of claimed battery life.

Realme Watch 5 Colour Options, Key Features

The Realme Watch 5 will come with an aluminium alloy crown, honeycomb speaker holes and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch will be offered in four colour options, including Light Blue, Sun Orange, Titanium Silver and Titanium Black. In India, the availability of the wearable via Flipkart, alongside the official Realme e-store, has already been confirmed.

According to the official microsite, the Indian variant of the Realme Watch 5 will feature a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with a 390×450 pixels resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Realme is claimed to equip the Watch 5 with up to 20 days of battery life in Light Mode and up to 16 days in standard use, as well as support up to 720 minutes of Bluetooth calling. It will support 108 sports modes, including cricket, yoga, outdoor running, cycling, walking and gym workouts. The smart wearable will also include an independent GPS with support for five satellite systems.

Health tracking features on the Realme Watch 5 will include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, stress tracking, sleep monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking. The smartwatch will also provide post-workout reports and built-in compass support. The smartwatch will also support Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth intercom, NFC smart card scanning, and Game Guardian Mode for in-game health monitoring.