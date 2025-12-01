Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon With 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to also debut in India soon in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 12:30 IST
Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon With 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ (pictured) was launched in China on August 21

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • Realme 16 series is expected to succeed the Realme 15 lineup
  • The companies have yet to confirm the launches
Advertisement

Realme and Redmi are preparing to launch two new "Pro+" smartphones soon, according to a tipster, who has shared the specifications of these purported handsets. The latest leak indicates that both might be equipped with 200-megapixel main cameras on the back. The handsets could be sold as the Realme 16 Pro+ and Redmi Note 16 Pro+. The Realme handset, which will be the tech firm's first Pro+ model since the Realme 14 Pro+, is expected to be launched in India soon in three colourways.

Redmi Note 16 Pro+ Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) leaked the camera specifications of an upcoming mid-range Redmi Note 16 Pro series smartphone, which is said to be currently under testing. Gizmochina reports that the leak is related the Redmi Note 16 Pro+. If the information is true, the purported Redmi Note 16 Pro+ might be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

The tipster has also revealed that the Xiaomi sub-brand's competitor, Realme, is also planning to equip an unspecified mid-range handset with a 200-megapixel camera on the back. As per the report, this could be the Realme 16 Pro+, which might also feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and an undisclosed telephoto camera, too. However, neither of the Chinese smartphone brands has yet confirmed the development. Hence, this should be read with a pinch of salt.

While little is known about the purported Redmi Note 16 Pro+, recently, a report suggested that the Realme 16 Pro+ will be launched in India soon. The handset is said to be available in the country in four RAM and storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants. The smartphone is said to be offered in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Camellia Pink colourways. The exact India launch date, specifications, and pricing details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 16 Pro+ is expected to succeed the Note 15 Pro+ model, which is tipped to launch in India later this month. The Note 15 Pro+ was unveiled in China on August 21. To recap, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, in China, sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 16 Note Pro Plus, Redmi 16 Note Pro Plus Camera, Redmi Note 16 Pro Plus specifications, Realme 16 Pro Plus, Realme 16 Pro Plus Camera, Realme 16 Pro Plus specifications, Redmi, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Ahead of December 17 Launch
Capcom Reportedly Working on New Dead Rising Game With Frank West as Protagonist
Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon With 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  2. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  4. New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  5. iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Gets Nothing OS 4.0 Update With These Features
  7. Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon
  8. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
  9. Vivo V70 FE Tipped to Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Soon With This Leica Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  2. Gustakh Ishq OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder Now Streaming Online: Plot, Cast, Crew, Streaming Details, and More
  4. Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary
  5. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Debut With Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Nothing OS 4.0 Update With Android 16, AI Usage Dashboard and More
  8. Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Details Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »