Realme and Redmi are preparing to launch two new "Pro+" smartphones soon, according to a tipster, who has shared the specifications of these purported handsets. The latest leak indicates that both might be equipped with 200-megapixel main cameras on the back. The handsets could be sold as the Realme 16 Pro+ and Redmi Note 16 Pro+. The Realme handset, which will be the tech firm's first Pro+ model since the Realme 14 Pro+, is expected to be launched in India soon in three colourways.

Redmi Note 16 Pro+ Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) leaked the camera specifications of an upcoming mid-range Redmi Note 16 Pro series smartphone, which is said to be currently under testing. Gizmochina reports that the leak is related the Redmi Note 16 Pro+. If the information is true, the purported Redmi Note 16 Pro+ might be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

The tipster has also revealed that the Xiaomi sub-brand's competitor, Realme, is also planning to equip an unspecified mid-range handset with a 200-megapixel camera on the back. As per the report, this could be the Realme 16 Pro+, which might also feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and an undisclosed telephoto camera, too. However, neither of the Chinese smartphone brands has yet confirmed the development. Hence, this should be read with a pinch of salt.

While little is known about the purported Redmi Note 16 Pro+, recently, a report suggested that the Realme 16 Pro+ will be launched in India soon. The handset is said to be available in the country in four RAM and storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants. The smartphone is said to be offered in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Camellia Pink colourways. The exact India launch date, specifications, and pricing details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 16 Pro+ is expected to succeed the Note 15 Pro+ model, which is tipped to launch in India later this month. The Note 15 Pro+ was unveiled in China on August 21. To recap, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, in China, sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 internal storage.

