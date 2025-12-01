Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Ahead of December 17 Launch

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be the company's first tablet to offer 5G connectivity support.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 12:07 IST
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Ahead of December 17 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be offered in two colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • An FCC listing reportedly confirms the tablet under model number OPD2504
  • OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be sold in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colours
  • The tablet is said to support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity
Advertisement

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is scheduled to go official in India and global markets on December 17. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the upcoming tablet has been spotted on a certification website. The listing not only confirms the tablet's existence but also sheds light on several of its specifications. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is listed as running on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. It is said to come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 FCC Listing

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website's database bearing the model number OPD2504 (via Tech Outlook). It appears with the FCC ID 2ABZ2-OPD2504. Notably, devices sold or manufactured in the US are mandated to get FCC approval to ensure compliance with radio frequency (RF) emission regulations.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet is said to come with OxygenOS 16 and may support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6, along with dual-band support (2.4GHz + 5GHz). The brand could also introduce a 5G variant of the OnePlus Pad Go 2, as the listing confirms support for 2G/3G/4G/5G network connectivity.

While the FCC listing does not reveal any other specifications, the tablet's hardware version is mentioned as '11'.

OnePlus, notably, has already confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India and the global markets, which is set for December 17. It is expected to deliver a “high-quality and accessible” tablet experience in the mid-range segment. The tablet will be sold in two colour options — Lavender Drift and Shadow Black. The latter is said to be the first OnePlus tablet that offers 5G connectivity.

Among other firsts is the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. Aimed at students and creative professionals, it is an integrated stylus in the Pad Go series for productivity, note-taking and creative work. The tablet will be equipped with a single rear camera setup.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is confirmed to debut in the country as the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in October 2023.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Go 2 India Launch, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Feature Upgraded Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Ahead of December 17 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  2. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon
  4. iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller
  6. Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Soon With This Leica Camera Upgrade
  8. Nagin 7 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Popular Supernatural Drama
  9. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Slips to $85,000 Zone After Liquidation Shock; Crypto Market Eyes US Fed Shift
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Details Revealed: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Oakley Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Availability
  4. Capcom Reportedly Working on New Dead Rising Game With Frank West as Protagonist
  5. Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon With 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Ahead of December 17 Launch
  7. iPhone 17e Tipped to Resemble iPhone 17 With Dynamic Island; Specifications Leaked
  8. Realme Watch 5 Key Features, Colourways Confirmed Ahead of December 4 India Launch
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Feature Upgraded Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras
  10. Lava Play Max India Launch Teased; Tipster Leaks Price Range, Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »