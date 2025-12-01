The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is scheduled to go official in India and global markets on December 17. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the upcoming tablet has been spotted on a certification website. The listing not only confirms the tablet's existence but also sheds light on several of its specifications. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is listed as running on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. It is said to come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 FCC Listing

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website's database bearing the model number OPD2504 (via Tech Outlook). It appears with the FCC ID 2ABZ2-OPD2504. Notably, devices sold or manufactured in the US are mandated to get FCC approval to ensure compliance with radio frequency (RF) emission regulations.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet is said to come with OxygenOS 16 and may support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6, along with dual-band support (2.4GHz + 5GHz). The brand could also introduce a 5G variant of the OnePlus Pad Go 2, as the listing confirms support for 2G/3G/4G/5G network connectivity.

While the FCC listing does not reveal any other specifications, the tablet's hardware version is mentioned as '11'.

OnePlus, notably, has already confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India and the global markets, which is set for December 17. It is expected to deliver a “high-quality and accessible” tablet experience in the mid-range segment. The tablet will be sold in two colour options — Lavender Drift and Shadow Black. The latter is said to be the first OnePlus tablet that offers 5G connectivity.

Among other firsts is the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. Aimed at students and creative professionals, it is an integrated stylus in the Pad Go series for productivity, note-taking and creative work. The tablet will be equipped with a single rear camera setup.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is confirmed to debut in the country as the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in October 2023.