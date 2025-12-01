Technology News
iPhone 17e Tipped to Resemble iPhone 17 With Dynamic Island; Specifications Leaked

iPhone 17e will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e (pictured) was launched in February

Highlights
  • iPhone 16e features a wider notch design
  • It will reportedly house a single rear camera
  • iPhone 17e could feature a 48-megapixel rear camera
iPhone 17e is expected to launch in a few months, with some hardware upgrades over the iPhone 16e, which is now Apple's most affordable smartphone. As the anticipated launch window approaches, we are starting to see more rumours about the iPhone 17e on the web. A new leak suggests that the design of the iPhone 17e will largely resemble the iPhone 17. Mainly, it could feature a Dynamic Island, marking a departure from the larger notch design on the existing iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17e is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display and a single rear camera. 

iPhone 17e Design, Specifications (Leaked)

MyDrivers, citing Weibo tipsters, shared alleged concept images and specifications of the iPhone 17e. It is said to come with a design upgrade by adopting the Dynamic Island. If this turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16e and would end the notch era in the iPhone series.

The existing iPhone 16e features a wider notch design, identical to the design language of iPhone 14. This notch houses the Face ID sensors and front camera.

iphone 17e mydrivers iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e concept renders
Photo Credit: Mydrivers

 

Like the current iPhone 16, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly house a single rear camera. The phone could run on an A19 chip, with fewer GPU cores to differentiate it from the variant powering the vanilla iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17e will reportedly be priced around CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 57,000), similar to the iPhone 16e. It is said to go be unveiled in the first half of 2026 as a budget-friendly alternative to the iPhone 17.

The report claims that with iPhone 17e, Apple would target customers upgrading from the iPhone 11.

Previous rumours claimed that iPhone 17e will be launched in May 2026 with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to offer 3D face recognition. The standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Air are likely to be announced in September next year.

The iPhone 16e was released in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. It boasts Apple's custom C1 modem and runs on an A18 chip. The handset has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e Specifications, iPhone 17e Price, iPhone 16e, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Feature Upgraded Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Reportedly Bags FCC Certification Ahead of December 17 Launch

