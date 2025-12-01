iPhone 17e is expected to launch in a few months, with some hardware upgrades over the iPhone 16e, which is now Apple's most affordable smartphone. As the anticipated launch window approaches, we are starting to see more rumours about the iPhone 17e on the web. A new leak suggests that the design of the iPhone 17e will largely resemble the iPhone 17. Mainly, it could feature a Dynamic Island, marking a departure from the larger notch design on the existing iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17e is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display and a single rear camera.

iPhone 17e Design, Specifications (Leaked)

MyDrivers, citing Weibo tipsters, shared alleged concept images and specifications of the iPhone 17e. It is said to come with a design upgrade by adopting the Dynamic Island. If this turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16e and would end the notch era in the iPhone series.

The existing iPhone 16e features a wider notch design, identical to the design language of iPhone 14. This notch houses the Face ID sensors and front camera.

iPhone 17e concept renders

Photo Credit: Mydrivers

Like the current iPhone 16, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly house a single rear camera. The phone could run on an A19 chip, with fewer GPU cores to differentiate it from the variant powering the vanilla iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17e will reportedly be priced around CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 57,000), similar to the iPhone 16e. It is said to go be unveiled in the first half of 2026 as a budget-friendly alternative to the iPhone 17.

The report claims that with iPhone 17e, Apple would target customers upgrading from the iPhone 11.

Previous rumours claimed that iPhone 17e will be launched in May 2026 with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to offer 3D face recognition. The standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Air are likely to be announced in September next year.

The iPhone 16e was released in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. It boasts Apple's custom C1 modem and runs on an A18 chip. The handset has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.