Realme Watch 5 is confirmed to launch in India soon. The smartphone maker confirmed the arrival of the new wearable in the country via Flipkart. Realme's Watch 5 is already available in a few global markets. It has a 1.97-inch AMOLED display and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling when connected to a supported smartphone, and is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life with a single charge. The Realme Watch 5 offers 108 sports modes and more than 300 watch faces.

Realme Watch 5 Design Teased Ahead of Debut

A new landing page on the Flipkart app confirms the upcoming launch of the Realme Watch 5 in India. The teaser partially reveals the design of the wearable and has a 'coming soon' tag. It appears to have a rectangular dial with a silver colour strap. However, the launch date and India pricing details of the smartwatch are unknown at this moment.

Realme Watch 5

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Realme Watch 5 is already on sale in global markets like the Philippines and Germany, with a price tag of around EUR 60 (roughly Rs. 6,000). It comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Silver colour options. Based on Realme's usual pricing strategy, we can expect the Indian variant to be priced similarly.

Realme Watch 5 Features

The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display (390x450 pixels) with 600 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports Bluetooth calling and offers 108 sports modes, including running, yoga, and badminton.

Health features available on the Realme Watch 5 include SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking. The watch supports more than 300 watch faces. For navigation, it offers GPS and supports five built-in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). The smartwatch has IP68 dust and water resistance.

On a single charge, the Realme Watch 5 is claimed to last up to 14 days. It is advertised to provide up to 720 minutes of Bluetooth calling time. The wearable supports NFC payments

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.