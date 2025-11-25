Technology News
English Edition

Realme Watch 5 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 17:24 IST
Realme Watch 5 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch 5 is available in global markets in two colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Watch 5 offers 108 sports modes
  • It is already on sale in global markets
  • Realme Watch 5 is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge
Advertisement

Realme Watch 5 is confirmed to launch in India soon. The smartphone maker confirmed the arrival of the new wearable in the country via Flipkart. Realme's Watch 5 is already available in a few global markets. It has a 1.97-inch AMOLED display and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling when connected to a supported smartphone, and is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life with a single charge. The Realme Watch 5 offers 108 sports modes and more than 300 watch faces.

Realme Watch 5 Design Teased Ahead of Debut

A new landing page on the Flipkart app confirms the upcoming launch of the Realme Watch 5 in India. The teaser partially reveals the design of the wearable and has a 'coming soon' tag. It appears to have a rectangular dial with a silver colour strap. However, the launch date and India pricing details of the smartwatch are unknown at this moment.

realme watch 5 flipkart Realme Watch 5

Realme Watch 5
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Realme Watch 5 is already on sale in global markets like the Philippines and Germany, with a price tag of around EUR 60 (roughly Rs. 6,000). It comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Silver colour options. Based on Realme's usual pricing strategy, we can expect the Indian variant to be priced similarly.

Realme Watch 5 Features

The Realme Watch 5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display (390x450 pixels) with 600 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports Bluetooth calling and offers 108 sports modes, including running, yoga, and badminton.

Health features available on the Realme Watch 5 include SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking. The watch supports more than 300 watch faces. For navigation, it offers GPS and supports five built-in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). The smartwatch has IP68 dust and water resistance.

On a single charge, the Realme Watch 5 is claimed to last up to 14 days. It is advertised to provide up to 720 minutes of Bluetooth calling time. The wearable supports NFC payments

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Watch 5, Realme Watch 5 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show

Related Stories

Realme Watch 5 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iQOO 15 Mini Launch Timeline Leaked; May Arrive With This Chipset
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  4. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Steam Black Friday Deals: Best Games Under Rs. 500 and More
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  4. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
  5. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
  6. Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
  7. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Design Teased; Will Launch in Europe Alongside OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad 2
  9. Acting My Age Starring Kevin Hart Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Comedy Special
  10. The Golden Combi Season 2 Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Japanese Comedy Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »