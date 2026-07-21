Redmi Watch 6 was launched in select global markets in May, months after the smartwatch was unveiled in China in October last year. Claimed to provide up to 12 days of battery life, the Redmi Watch 6 is backed by a 550mAh battery. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand is seemingly preparing to launch two more models as part of the Watch 6 lineup. Dubbed Redmi Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite, key details regarding the two models have surfaced online, including their pricing, colour options, design, key specifications, and features. Both smartwatches are said to feature the same battery capacity, which could be slightly smaller compared to the one on the standard Watch 6 model.

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Pricing, Specifications (Expected)

91mobiles claims that the Xiaomi sub-brand is planning to launch two more Watch 6 models, namely Redmi Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite. Both models are said to first arrive in select European countries. However, neither the exact launch date nor the market names were revealed. The Redmi Watch 6 Active appears in black and pink colour options, while the Watch 6 Lite is shown in black and silver chassis shades.

On top of this, the Redmi Watch 6 Active will reportedly be priced in the EU at EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500). On the other hand, the Watch 6 Lite model might retail in the region at EUR 60 (about Rs. 6,600). Both smartwatches are shown to feature a similar metal chassis with a single navigation button placed on the right side. The two could be offered with interchangeable silicon straps.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite will reportedly be equipped with a 470mAh battery. The Active model is said to sport a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. It might also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for Bluetooth calling functionality. The two models are expected to offer multiple health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ (blood oxygen) tracking, sleep tracking, distance tracking, calories burned tracking, and a pedometer. However, an exact launch date remains under wraps.

The Redmi Watch 6 Lite is expected to be equipped with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, which could be slightly larger than the Active model, but smaller than the 2.07-inch AMOLED display on the Redmi Watch 6, which offers 432 × 514 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The standard model also features a 550mAh battery, which is larger than the 470mAh cell found on the upcoming smartwatches.

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