Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Price, Key Specifications, and Other Details Leaked Online

Redmi Watch 6 Active will reportedly be equipped with a 1.85-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 12:52 IST
Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Price, Key Specifications, and Other Details Leaked Online

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 6 offers up to 12 days of battery life

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 6 Active might pack a 470mAh battery
  • Redmi Watch 6 Active could first launch in the EU
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Redmi Watch 6 was launched in select global markets in May, months after the smartwatch was unveiled in China in October last year. Claimed to provide up to 12 days of battery life, the Redmi Watch 6 is backed by a 550mAh battery. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand is seemingly preparing to launch two more models as part of the Watch 6 lineup. Dubbed Redmi Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite, key details regarding the two models have surfaced online, including their pricing, colour options, design, key specifications, and features. Both smartwatches are said to feature the same battery capacity, which could be slightly smaller compared to the one on the standard Watch 6 model.

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Pricing, Specifications (Expected)

91mobiles claims that the Xiaomi sub-brand is planning to launch two more Watch 6 models, namely Redmi Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite. Both models are said to first arrive in select European countries. However, neither the exact launch date nor the market names were revealed. The Redmi Watch 6 Active appears in black and pink colour options, while the Watch 6 Lite is shown in black and silver chassis shades.

On top of this, the Redmi Watch 6 Active will reportedly be priced in the EU at EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500). On the other hand, the Watch 6 Lite model might retail in the region at EUR 60 (about Rs. 6,600). Both smartwatches are shown to feature a similar metal chassis with a single navigation button placed on the right side. The two could be offered with interchangeable silicon straps.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Watch 6 Active and Watch 6 Lite will reportedly be equipped with a 470mAh battery. The Active model is said to sport a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. It might also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for Bluetooth calling functionality. The two models are expected to offer multiple health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ (blood oxygen) tracking, sleep tracking, distance tracking, calories burned tracking, and a pedometer. However, an exact launch date remains under wraps.

The Redmi Watch 6 Lite is expected to be equipped with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, which could be slightly larger than the Active model, but smaller than the 2.07-inch AMOLED display on the Redmi Watch 6, which offers 432 × 514 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The standard model also features a 550mAh battery, which is larger than the 470mAh cell found on the upcoming smartwatches.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Watch 6 Active, Redmi Watch 6 Lite, Redmi, Redmi Watch 6 Active Specifications, Redmi Watch 6 Lite Specifications, Redmi Watch 6 Active Price, Redmi Watch 6 Lite Price
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12 Reportedly Spotted in Google App Listing, Hinting at Imminent Launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Fresh Renders Leaked Online Just Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Related Stories

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite Price, Key Specifications, and Other Details Leaked Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Cost More Than Expected, Listing Suggests
  2. Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications Leak Online
  3. Google's Fitbit Air Spotted on Amazon India Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Sale Begins in India Today
  5. Dell Alienware 16X Aurora Launched in India Alongside Alienware Area-51 Series
  6. These OnePlus Smartphones Could Receive the ColorOS 17 Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Listed on NBTC Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11, Nord 4, and Newer Models Tipped to Receive the Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Update in India
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  3. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Reportedly Appears in iOS 27 Beta Code With a Multi-Battery Setup
  4. X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October
  6. Dell Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 One UI 9 Test Builds Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Android 17 Rollout
  8. Xiaomi Pad 9 Could Launch Soon With a Bigger Battery, Certification Listing Suggests: Expected Specifications
  9. Redmi 17 4G EPREL Certification Listing Gives an Early Look at Its Specifications
  10. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Goes on Sale in India With Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »