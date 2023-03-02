Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Get Bigger Battery Capacity Than Galaxy Watch 5: Report

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 last year with a 284mAh battery.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 March 2023 16:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Get Bigger Battery Capacity Than Galaxy Watch 5: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 was unveiled in August 2022 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 6 has been spotted on Safety Korea certification website
  • It is listed with model number EB-BR935ABY
  • Galaxy Watch 6 40mm will likely get a battery capacity of 300mAh

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 and now the company is reportedly working on the next generation of its smartwatches. Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 6 later this year, which means it is still months away from its debut. However, rumours and speculations over the upcoming watch have already started doing the rounds on the Internet. The latest report suggests that the upcoming device would come with a bigger battery capacity than the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 6 has been recently spotted on Safety Korea certification website, revealing its battery specifications.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, Samsung will bring the new Galaxy Watch 6 with a larger battery than the Galaxy Watch 5. The purported Galaxy Watch 6 40mm has been spotted on Safety Korea certification website with a battery capacity of 300mAh. This means the next-gen Galaxy Smartwatch will get a 5 percent bigger battery than the 284mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 5.

Additionally, the 44mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 6 is also listed on the website, bearing product code EB-BR945ABY. It is said to carry a battery capacity of 425mAh. As of now, there are no further details available on the Upcoming smartwatch from Samsung. The company is yet to confirm anything about the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series in August 2022 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The smartwatch features a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels, and also includes ECG and blood pressure monitors. It sports a temperature sensor that uses infrared technology, and includes an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, and light sensor.

The Galaxy Watch 5 offers an IP68 rating for dust and water (5 ATM) resistance. It supports SoundCloud and Deezer to stream music and audio. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing
Airtel Surpasses 10 Lakh 5G Customers in Mumbai, Service Live in Over 140 Cities in India
Featured video of the day
Vivo V27 Pro Unboxing and First Impressions: Got the Looks!

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Get Bigger Battery Capacity Than Galaxy Watch 5: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  3. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  4. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  5. Realme GT 3 With 240W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Details
  6. Oppo’s ColorOS 13 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones in March
  7. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Launched in India at This Price: Details
  8. iPhone 16 Series May Arrive With Embedded Face ID Feature: Details
  9. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  10. Vivo V27 Pro First Impressions: Got the Looks
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Confirms New Razr Foldable Smartphone Edition in 2023
  2. Airtel Surpasses 10 Lakh 5G Customers in Mumbai, Service Live in Over 140 Cities in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to Get Bigger Battery Capacity Than Galaxy Watch 5: Report
  4. Australia Announces Pilot for eAUD CBDC, Ropes In Mastercard for Testing
  5. Apple Granted Embedded Face ID Patent, Tipped to Feature in iPhone 16 Series
  6. Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update Rollout Schedule for March
  7. Netflix Suffers Outage, Streaming Service Down for Thousands of Users
  8. Moto G73 5G Landing Page Goes Live on Flipkart, to Launch in India on March 10
  9. SEBI Bars 46 Entities That Used YouTube Videos to Mislead Investors, Manipulate Stocks
  10. Polygon Revamps ID Verification with Web3, Safeguards Details Against Third Parties
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.