Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification

The application for the certification was filed by Samsung SDI, the tech giant’s battery manufacturing division.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 15:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the purported successor to last year's Watch 7 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 lineup may include standard and Classic models
  • The smartwatches have received certification from SafetyKorea website
  • The 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 is reported to feature a 435mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is rumoured to be in development. A listing of the successor to the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup has now been spotted on a South Korean certification website with the model numbers EB-BL330ABY and BL505ABY that hint towards its debut. Although Samsung hasn't provided any details about its purported smartwatch lineup so far, two models are speculated to be launched — the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Battery Certification

First spotted by XpertPick, the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (SM-L330) and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (SM-L505) with the battery model numbers EB-BL330ABY and EB-BL505ABY, respectively, have received battery certification by the SafetyKorea website. The application for the certification was filed by Samsung SDI, the tech giant's battery manufacturing division.

While the listing does not reveal the battery capacities of the purported smartwatches, this isn't the first time when we have seen the alleged battery details of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Another certification reportedly passed by TUV Rheinland suggests that the 44mm Bluetooth variant of the standard Galaxy Watch 8 may be equipped with a 435mAh battery. It also confirms the smartwatch's compliance with the safety regulations.

This development builds upon a previous sighting of the purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with model number SM-L505U on the GSMA database. It is said to align with the numbering convention of Samsung's current Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ultra models. Similar to Samsung's previous ‘Classic' smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is speculated to feature a rotating bezel.

These reports also hint towards Samsung bringing back the Classic model with its upcoming lineup. The Galaxy Watch 7 series was launched in July last year, skipping the Classic or Pro editions. Instead, the South Korean technology conglomerate introduced the standard Galaxy Watch 7 in multiple sizes and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra. The latter arrived as a competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification
