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  • OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro earbuds feature 12mm, titanium-coated dynamic drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 13:17 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Playback Time: Price, Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro comes in Radiant Grey and Raven Black shades

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Highlights
  • Nord Buds 4 Pro support Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC 5.0 audio
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro bring spatial audio and gaming mode
  • Nord Buds 4 Pro offer AI-powered call noise reduction with six mics
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OnePlus launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India on Thursday. The earbuds feature up to 55dB active noise cancellation, 12mm drivers with enhanced bass, and support Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC 5.0 audio. They also offer up to 54 hours of claimed battery life with the case and come with AI-backed call noise reduction and spatial audio features. The Nord Buds 4 Pro, succeeding the Nord Buds 3 Pro, will be available in India starting next week.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 3,999. The earphones are offered in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colourways. They will be available at a limited-period launch price of Rs. 3,799. The sale starts on March 23 at 12 pm IST via the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro earbuds feature 12mm dynamic drivers with a titanium coating, claiming to deliver enhanced bass and clearer vocals. They offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and a driver sensitivity of 122dB. The earbuds support up to 55dB active noise cancellation with real-time AI adjustments and offer spatial audio, including a gaming-focused mode. They use six microphones with AI call noise reduction for clearer voice pickup.

For connectivity, the Nord Buds 4 Pro support Bluetooth 6.0 with LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs, and offer an effective range of up to 10m. They also support Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and dual-device connection. The earbuds offer touch controls with volume swipe gestures. They support an AI assistant and enable AI translation via the HeyMelody app on supported devices. They also support Spotify Tap and allow users to control the camera using gestures.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro earbuds pack a 62mAh battery each, while the charging case houses a 530mAh battery. OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total playback with AAC codec, ANC off, and volume at 50 percent. The earbuds take about 60 minutes to charge, while the earbuds and case together take around 90 minutes. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each Nord Buds 4 Pro earbud weighs about 4.4g, while the total weight with the charging case is around 43g. The earbuds measure 31 x 20 x 17.52mm, and the charging case measures 60.00 x 49.64 x 25.04mm.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Price in India, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro India Launch, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Features, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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