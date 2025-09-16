Apple released its watchOS 26 update for select Apple Watch models, bringing new health features, the Liquid Glass design, and a new Apple Intelligence (AI)-enabled workout coaching feature. The Cupertino company first unveiled watchOS 26 and its features earlier this year, in June, during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. The tech giant has also rolled out the iOS 26 and macOS 26 software updates for iPhone and Mac computers, respectively.

watchOS 26 Update Brings Notes App to Select Models

According to the official company website, watchOS 26 is rolling out to select Apple Watch models. The new software update brings Apple's new Liquid Glass design, redesigning several user interface (UI) elements. It also introduces the new Sleep Score feature, within the Sleep app, which will score a wearer's quality of sleep. It will monitor the duration of sleep, time spent in bed, and how many times the sleep was interrupted.

The watchOS 26 update also integrates the Liquid Glass design to Smart Stack widgets, notifications, Control Center, and in-app controls and navigation. On top of this, the software version also brings the Smart Stack hints, which will give users suggestions regarding what would be “immediately useful” to the wearer. Now, users will also be able to dismiss notifications by flicking or turning their wrist. On top of this, the smartwatch will also provide “Suggested smart actions” in Messages depending on the context of a text message.

However, the highlight is the AI-powered Workout Buddy feature. The new feature will track the workout data of the wearer to generate personalised, motivational insights during their workout sessions. The smartwatch will tell a user, via a text prompt, when they achieve a new milestone while working out. Moreover, Workout Buddy will provide a recap of the workout statistics while congratulating them for their achievements.

The new software update also introduces Hypertension Notifications, which will alert a user by analysing data collected through the optical heart sensor on the Apple Watch models if it detects a pattern of hypertension. However, this feature will not be available on the Apple Watch SE variants.

Select Apple Watch models will also get the Notes app, automatic volume adjustment feature, Live Translations support, and Hold Assist. The Hold Assist feature allows users to make a “live agent” wait in their place when a customer service representative puts their call on hold, and notifies the users when the representative is ready. Users can also edit the background in text windows.

watchOS 26 update: Eligible Apple Watch Models