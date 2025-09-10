Apple introduced a slew of products on Tuesday, including the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and the Watch SE 3. They are available in aluminium or titanium case options and in sizes between 40mm and 49mm. All new smartwatch variants are equipped with Always-On Retina displays, vital apps like heart rate and wrist temperature sensors, as well as support for Emergency SOS. Apple's latest smartwatches run on the S10 chip and support intuitive gestures like double-tap and wrist flick. They are available in GPS-only and GPS + Cellular models. Here's a breakdown of their features, specifications, and pricing to help you choose the model that best suits your needs.

Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Ultra 3 vs Watch SE 3: Price in India Compared

Apple Watch Series 11 - The price of the Apple Watch Series 11 in India starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm aluminium case option with GPS support.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 - The Watch Ultra 3 price in India begins at Rs. 89,900 for the sole 49mm titanium case variant with GPS + Cellular support.

Apple Watch SE 3 - Meanwhile, Apple's Watch SE 3 has a starting price of Rs. 25,990 for the GPS-only 40mm aluminium case variant.

Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Ultra 3 vs Watch SE 3: Design, Display and Processor

Apple Watch Series 11 - The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes in aluminium and titanium case options. The aluminium cases are offered in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and New Space Grey shades, while the titanium version is sold in natural, gold, and slate finishes.

The Watch Series 11 features a wide-angled OLED LTPO3 Always-On Retina display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness. It is powered by an S10 chip, and it supports a wrist flick gesture and a double-tap gesture. It has on-device Siri with access to your health data. It also includes Precision Finding to help you locate your iPhone.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in a singular 49mm titanium case option. It is available in Natural and Black colourways.

The Watch Ultra 3 is equipped with the same display, chipset and gesture support as the Watch Series 11. Instead of 2,000 nits, the Watch Ultra 3 supports up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch SE 3 - The Apple Watch SE 3 is sold in 40mm and 44mm aluminium case options. It is offered in Midnight and Starlight colour options.

The Watch SE 3 sports an OLED LTPO Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It supports the Find iPhone feature alongside the same chipset and gesture controls as the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Ultra 3 vs Watch SE 3: Health and Wellness Features

Apple Watch Series 11 - The Watch Series 11 comes with the ECG app to monitor heart health and can alert you to high, low, or irregular heart rhythms. It also provides low cardio fitness notifications and includes a Blood Oxygen app. Sleep tracking is available with sleep scores, while the Vitals app shows key health data like heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and sleep duration. Temperature sensing supports Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates. Safety features include Emergency SOS, International Emergency Calling, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection.

The Watch Series 11 is water resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and snorkelling. It includes a depth gauge that measures up to 6 meters and a water temperature sensor. GPS is built in, and cellular connectivity is available with 5G support for faster, reliable connections.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 - Apple packs the same health and wellness features into the Watch Ultra 3 as the Watch Series 11. Additionally, the Watch Ultra 3 includes a Siren for the SOS system, which can be used to play a continuous sound that can be heard up to 180m away. It sounds until it is turned off or the battery dies, and the volume may be lower if the watch is wet.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is water-resistant up to 100 meters and suitable for swimming, snorkelling, scuba diving, and high-speed water sports. It features a depth gauge that measures up to 40 meters and includes a water temperature sensor for accurate readings during aquatic activities.

Apple Watch SE 3 - Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 3 lacks the ECG app and the blood oxygen monitor. Other than these, it features the same health and wellness as the Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3. The Emergency SOS system of the Watch SE 3 also does not include a Siren.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and suitable for swimming.

Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Ultra 3 vs Watch SE 3: Connectivity and Battery

Apple Watch Series 11 - The Apple Watch Series 11 features GPS, offers cellular options, and supports 5G connectivity.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. In Low Power Mode, it is said to last up to 38 hours. The watch supports fast charging, claiming to reach 80 percent in about 30 minutes. A 15-minute charge is said to provide up to eight hours of use.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features dual-frequency precision GPS, cellular connectivity, and 5G support.

The Watch Ultra 3 battery is claimed to last up to 42 hours and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Fast charging allows it to reach 80 percent in about 45 minutes, according to the company, while a 15-minute charge is said to provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE 3 - The Apple Watch SE 3 supports the same connectivity features as the Watch Series 11.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life, extending to up to 32 hours in Low Power Mode. Fast charging is said to allow it to reach 80 percent in around 45 minutes, while a 15-minute charge is claimed to offer up to eight hours of usage.