Realme Buds Air 6 will be available in a third colour option in India starting next week. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India in May in two finishes alongside the Realme GT 6T. Except for the change in shade, the hardware features of the new colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 6 and other models remain the same. They feature 12.4mm driver, active noise cancellation (ANC), and are claimed to deliver up to total 40 hours of battery life with the charging case on a single charge.

The Royal Violet colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 6 will go on sale in India for the first time on July 15 at 12:00pm. They will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme's official website.

The new colour variant of Realme Buds Air 6 has the same Rs. 3,299 price tag and it will sit alongside the Flame Silver and Forest Green colour options that have already been available in the country since their launch in May.

Realme Buds Air 6 features

Realme Buds Air 6 have 12.4mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40KHz and 32ohms impedance. They provide 55ms latency rate for gaming and offer ANC feature for eliminating external noise up to 50dB. The earphones offer features such as intelligent dynamic noise cancellation, deep noise reduction, moderate noise reduction, and mild noise reduction. They have Hi-res certification as well.

Each earbud features two 64dB signal-to-noise ratio feedforward and feedback microphones, along with a dual-core noise cancellation chipset. This combination is said to offer up to 4,000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. For connectivity, the Realme Buds Air 6 have Bluetooth 5.3 with support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC codecs.

The Realme Buds Air 6 are compatible with voice assistants and includes Google Fast Pair feature and touch controls. They are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. The earbuds house a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 460mAh battery. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to five hours of call time with ANC on and up to 40 hours of music playback time with ANC off at 50 percent volume including the charging case.

