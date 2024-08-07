Technology News
English Edition

Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed

The Titan Celestor brings a premium design along with a decent battery life. However, is it enough to get customer’s attention? Let’s find out.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 August 2024 17:37 IST
Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
Highlights
  • The Titan Celestor brings a premium design language
  • The smartwatch offers GPS tracking, which is a good thing at this price
  • It also offers good battery life that can last up to 7 days
Advertisement

Titan is a household name in India for its traditional watches. However, the company has been actively launching smartwatches in the country for Gen Z. The latest from the brand's portfolio is Titan Celestor. The latest smartwatch from the house of Titan brings a sleek design, a big display, interesting features, and more. The smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 9,995 and is available across Titan stores and popular e-commerce websites in the country.

Although the smartwatch brings some interesting features like built-in GPS support, integrated Altimeter, barometer, Compass, and more, it still faces stiff competition from the likes of Amazfit, Samsung, Noise, and more. Does it make sense to buy this smartwatch? Let's find out in this review:

Titan Celestor Design: Looks Good

  • Case size - 46.3mm
  • Case material - aluminium
  • Colours - Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition

The Titan Celestor is a premium smartwatch from the brand in this price segment. The company has made sure that the smartwatch justifies its price tag. The smartwatch gives you Titan's design philosophy at first glance, and it sure grows on you when you start using it daily.

titan celestor Titan Celestor

The smartwatch is available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and Beige.

 

The device is available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and Beige. The Beige colour option looks good, but I would prefer the Blue or Black option over it as it gives a better look and feel.
However, this is subjective, as many of my friends also liked this colour option. You get a metal case, which looks sturdy and premium. The device also comes with replaceable silicone straps and has a water resistance of 3ATM, meaning that you can go for swims with this smartwatch.

The thing that stands out the most is the crown design. The dial crown makes it easier to scroll and navigate. A short press takes you to the main menu, while a long press on the crown opens the power controls. Another button right below the crown helps you quickly bring up the sports tracking mode. The left side of the watch features a speaker that helps you with Bluetooth calling.

Titan Celestor Display: Sharp Enough

  • Display Size - 1.43-inch
  • Display Type - AMOLED
  • Peak Brightness - 750nits

The latest Titan Celestor is loaded with a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display. However, the circular design and big screen can look big for people with slim wrists. That said, the display looks good and offers a good brightness level in outdoor lighting conditions.

7 Titan Celestor

The Titan Celestor features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

 

However, my only issue with the display is that it is not as fluid as I would find in other smartwatches in this price segment. It feels a bit stuttering when you swipe left or right. The smartwatch also supports an Always-On display, thanks to the AMOLED screen. I liked the fact that it tweaks the existing watch face design in Always-On mode, which looks cool.

Talking watch faces, you get plenty of options right from the Titan Smart World application. You can also customise the faces to your taste. Plus, you will see Titan branding on both the always-on and watch face, which will definitely make it distinguishable from the rest of the smartwatches.

Titan Celestor Software and Companion App: Easy to Use

  • Companion app platforms - Android and iOS
  • Features - ‎Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor, and More

The Titan Celestor comes loaded with a custom operating system to support all the features. The watch user interface is pretty simple to use and easy to navigate. A simple swipe right will give you all the information about steps, heart rate, multiple sports mode tracking, and sleep data.

titan celestor app Titan Celestar

A simple press on the crown gives you the main menu from where you can access different applications like Alarm, stress levels, compass, and more. Coming to a companion application, you need to download Titan Smart World to sync the device on your Android or iOS device.

The app's interface is pretty straightforward. The home screen gives you quick access to sleep, steps, and workout data. A Community tab also helps you compete with other Titan smartwatch owners. Overall, the companion application is quite easy to use, and you will not face any trouble while navigating it.

Titan Celestor Performance and Battery Life: Needs Some Optimisations

  • Sensors - Heart rate monitor, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass
  • GPS - Yes

The Titan Celestor performance is decent, if not great. The smartwatch offers a stable Bluetooth connection, meaning that you will get notifications from various applications on this smartwatch. However, sometimes it can be quite overwhelming. That said, you can also select the apps for which you want notifications from the companion app.

3 Titan Celestor

The device packs 100+ sports modes.

 

The call function works fine; you can directly take calls from your smartwatch. However, it is ideal for short durations and not for any long calls, especially in crowded areas, as the speaker output is not that great.

Regarding tracking, the smartwatch allows you to monitor your heart rate, which is somewhat accurate compared to other smartwatches. However, the step count was off for me. The smartwatch overcounts the steps in most cases, which is not good. However, it did not register any steps if you shake your hand or something, which is good.

4 Titan Celestor

The Titan Celestor smartwatch also supports calling support.

 

The sleep tracking was on-point and gave accurate results. GPS performance works fine during testing, though the accuracy can be off sometimes.

The Titan Celestor delivers a good battery life. During the testing period, the smartwatch lasted for six days under heavy usage, which included using AGPS for morning walks, getting calls and notifications throughout the day, using an Always-On display, and more. The smartwatch is also quick to charge; you can get a full battery life in 40 minutes.

Titan Celestor Verdict

2 Titan Celestor

The smartwatch will face stiff competition from Amazfit and Samsung smartwatches in this price segment.

 

To conclude, the Titan Celestor brings an interesting set of features for Rs 9,995. The device features a premium design, and the display is bright enough for outdoor conditions. The battery life is good, and the companion app is easy to use. That said, the tracking is a bit off, and it could have been better in certain areas, especially the step counts. Considering this price point, the Titan smartwatch will face stiff competition from the likes of Amazfit and Samsung, which provides a good experience to its customers.

Titan Celestor

Titan Celestor

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Premium Design
  • Comfortable silicone straps
  • Good battery life
  • Classic watch faces
  • Bad
  • Tracking could be better
  • Display stutters while scrolling or swiping
Read detailed Titan Celestor review
Strap Colour Beige
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Men
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Titan Celestor, Titan smartwatch
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Announces First Wave of Xbox Game Pass August Tiles, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Confirmed
Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Tata Curvv EV Launched in India With Level 2 ADAS Capabilities
  3. Vivo V40 Pro First Impressions
  4. Apple Releases Third Public Beta of iOS 18 With Several New Features
  5. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  6. Vivo V40 Series With Zeiss Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India
  7. Realme May Unveil 300W Charging Technology Alongside Realme GT 7 Pro
  8. Google Launches TV Streamer (4K) With Gemini AI Capabilities
  9. Android 14 August Security Patch Fixes Vulnerabilities on Pixel Handsets
  10. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features
  2. Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September
  3. Reddit Announces Plans for Testing AI-Powered Summaries for Search Result Pages
  4. Binance Reaffirms Commitment to Indian Laws Following Significant GST Notice
  5. Amazon Titan Image Generator v2 AI Model Launched With Improved Image Conditioning Feature
  6. NASA Delays SpaceX Mission to Prioritise Fixing Space-Stuck Boeing Starliner
  7. WordPress Adds Write Brief With AI Tool Which Lets Users Make the Content More Precise
  8. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Google Antitrust Ruling Could Put $20 Billion at Risk for Apple: Report
  10. iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »