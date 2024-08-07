Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed

Titan is a household name in India for its traditional watches. However, the company has been actively launching smartwatches in the country for Gen Z. The latest from the brand's portfolio is Titan Celestor. The latest smartwatch from the house of Titan brings a sleek design, a big display, interesting features, and more. The smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 9,995 and is available across Titan stores and popular e-commerce websites in the country.

Although the smartwatch brings some interesting features like built-in GPS support, integrated Altimeter, barometer, Compass, and more, it still faces stiff competition from the likes of Amazfit, Samsung, Noise, and more. Does it make sense to buy this smartwatch? Let's find out in this review:

Titan Celestor Design: Looks Good

Case size - 46.3mm

Case material - aluminium

Colours - Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition

The Titan Celestor is a premium smartwatch from the brand in this price segment. The company has made sure that the smartwatch justifies its price tag. The smartwatch gives you Titan's design philosophy at first glance, and it sure grows on you when you start using it daily.

The device is available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and Beige. The Beige colour option looks good, but I would prefer the Blue or Black option over it as it gives a better look and feel.

However, this is subjective, as many of my friends also liked this colour option. You get a metal case, which looks sturdy and premium. The device also comes with replaceable silicone straps and has a water resistance of 3ATM, meaning that you can go for swims with this smartwatch.

The thing that stands out the most is the crown design. The dial crown makes it easier to scroll and navigate. A short press takes you to the main menu, while a long press on the crown opens the power controls. Another button right below the crown helps you quickly bring up the sports tracking mode. The left side of the watch features a speaker that helps you with Bluetooth calling.

Titan Celestor Display: Sharp Enough

Display Size - 1.43-inch

Display Type - AMOLED

Peak Brightness - 750nits

The latest Titan Celestor is loaded with a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display. However, the circular design and big screen can look big for people with slim wrists. That said, the display looks good and offers a good brightness level in outdoor lighting conditions.

The Titan Celestor features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

However, my only issue with the display is that it is not as fluid as I would find in other smartwatches in this price segment. It feels a bit stuttering when you swipe left or right. The smartwatch also supports an Always-On display, thanks to the AMOLED screen. I liked the fact that it tweaks the existing watch face design in Always-On mode, which looks cool.

Talking watch faces, you get plenty of options right from the Titan Smart World application. You can also customise the faces to your taste. Plus, you will see Titan branding on both the always-on and watch face, which will definitely make it distinguishable from the rest of the smartwatches.

Titan Celestor Software and Companion App: Easy to Use

Companion app platforms - Android and iOS

Features - ‎Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor, and More

The Titan Celestor comes loaded with a custom operating system to support all the features. The watch user interface is pretty simple to use and easy to navigate. A simple swipe right will give you all the information about steps, heart rate, multiple sports mode tracking, and sleep data.

A simple press on the crown gives you the main menu from where you can access different applications like Alarm, stress levels, compass, and more. Coming to a companion application, you need to download Titan Smart World to sync the device on your Android or iOS device.

The app's interface is pretty straightforward. The home screen gives you quick access to sleep, steps, and workout data. A Community tab also helps you compete with other Titan smartwatch owners. Overall, the companion application is quite easy to use, and you will not face any trouble while navigating it.

Titan Celestor Performance and Battery Life: Needs Some Optimisations

Sensors - Heart rate monitor, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass

GPS - Yes

The Titan Celestor performance is decent, if not great. The smartwatch offers a stable Bluetooth connection, meaning that you will get notifications from various applications on this smartwatch. However, sometimes it can be quite overwhelming. That said, you can also select the apps for which you want notifications from the companion app.

The device packs 100+ sports modes.

The call function works fine; you can directly take calls from your smartwatch. However, it is ideal for short durations and not for any long calls, especially in crowded areas, as the speaker output is not that great.

Regarding tracking, the smartwatch allows you to monitor your heart rate, which is somewhat accurate compared to other smartwatches. However, the step count was off for me. The smartwatch overcounts the steps in most cases, which is not good. However, it did not register any steps if you shake your hand or something, which is good.

The Titan Celestor smartwatch also supports calling support.

The sleep tracking was on-point and gave accurate results. GPS performance works fine during testing, though the accuracy can be off sometimes.

The Titan Celestor delivers a good battery life. During the testing period, the smartwatch lasted for six days under heavy usage, which included using AGPS for morning walks, getting calls and notifications throughout the day, using an Always-On display, and more. The smartwatch is also quick to charge; you can get a full battery life in 40 minutes.

Titan Celestor Verdict

The smartwatch will face stiff competition from Amazfit and Samsung smartwatches in this price segment.

To conclude, the Titan Celestor brings an interesting set of features for Rs 9,995. The device features a premium design, and the display is bright enough for outdoor conditions. The battery life is good, and the companion app is easy to use. That said, the tracking is a bit off, and it could have been better in certain areas, especially the step counts. Considering this price point, the Titan smartwatch will face stiff competition from the likes of Amazfit and Samsung, which provides a good experience to its customers.