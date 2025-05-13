iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will be unveiled in China soon. Alongside announcing the launch date, the company has confirmed the colour options and some key features of the handset. The phone will join the base iQOO Neo 10 and the Neo 10 Pro variants, which were unveiled in the country in November 2024. iQOO revealed that it will introduce the Pad 5 series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 and more devices alongside the Neo 10 Pro+ version later this month.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch: All We Know

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ will launch in China on May 20 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. It is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 2K resolution display. It is teased to be offered in Shi Guang White, Shadow Black, and Super Pixel (translated from Chinese) shades. The handset will be equipped with a glass back panel and an "ultra-narrow screen frame." The display bezel on the left and right sides is said to measure 1.5mm.

iQOO states that the Super Pixel variant of the Neo 10 Pro+ will come with the industry's first "prism pixel design." The colour of each pixel grid is claimed to change when the phone is rotated. It is designed in collaboration with BMW M Motorsport to "pay tribute to the pixel game culture," the company added.

Alongside the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ handset, the company will also unveil the iQOO Pad 5 series, the iQOO Watch 5 and the iQOO TWS Air 3 earphones on the same day. The Pad 5 tablet series will include a base iQOO Pad 5 and a Pad 5 Pro variant. The company will introduce a new magnetic cooling back clip and a 33W power bank with an inbuilt cable as well.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ could sport a 6.82-inch flat OLED screen and two 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. It is expected to support 16GB of RAM and Android 15-based OriginOS 5 out-of-the-box.

