Written and directed by Utsav Gonwar, Photo is a Kannada drama movie that is now available on digital screens. The movie was released in 2024 and revolves around the tough times of migration during the COVID-19 lockdown. The film follows a daily wage worker and his son make an attempt to return to their home as a sudden lockdown hits the town. The movie is very emotional and explores the themes of political and social issues that surfaced during that pandemic.

When and Where to Watch Photo

The movie is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Photo

Photo is a Kannada drama movie that revolves around a father named Gyana and his son Durgya, who reside in Bengaluru. Influenced by his friends, Durgya requests his father to click his pictures at the Vidhana Soudh. However, their world turns upside down when a sudden lockdown is announced, and the duo gets trapped in the city. With no transport available, this duo decides to walk back to their hometown, Raichur. As they embark on the quest to get back home, they are confronted with social and political issues.

Cast and Crew of Photo

Photo features some of the prominent and talented starcast like Sandhya Arakere, Veeresh Gonwar, Mahadev Hadapad, Jahangir MS, and more. The movie has been written and directed by Utsav Gonwar. The music composer of the Photo is Rai Herimath, while the cinematography has been done by Dinesh Divakaran.

Reception of Photo

This movie hit the theatres on March 15, 2024, where it received an outstanding response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.1/10.