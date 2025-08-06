Genshin Impact, the free-to-play action-RPG, is set to be removed from PS4, developer MiHoYo has announced. The Chinese studio said it would end support and updates for the game on the previous-gen PlayStation console in future versions. MiHoYo said it was discontinuing the PS4 version of the game due to hardware limitations and platform application size. Genshin Impact on PS4 will be removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10, but the PS5 version of the game will continue uninterrupted, the company said.

Genshin Impact to Be Removed From PS4

“Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions,” the company said in a blog post published on its website Wednesday. “Genshin Impact on PS5 will continue to operate normally and is not affected by the removal and update discontinuation on PS4. Traveler will still be able to enjoy the latest content updates on PS5 and other supported platforms.”

Notice on the Removal and Discontinuation of Updates for Genshin Impact on PS4®#GenshinImpact



Dear Traveler,

Thank you for your continued support and love for Genshin Impact on PS4®! Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be… pic.twitter.com/aNRBhkBvXE — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 6, 2025

MiHoYo announced that Genshin Impact would be discontinued on PS4 over three phases, that would include game removal, in-game purchases delisting, and finally end of update support.

The PS4 version of Genshin Impact will be removed from PlayStation Store on September 10, 2025. PS4 users who have never downloaded the game will not be able to access it, but those who have will be able to redownload it from their libraries.

In-game purchases will be delisted from the PlayStation Store and the in-game store on February 25, 2026. Finally, MiHoYo will end all update support for Genshin Impact on PS4 on April 8, 2026. After that date, PS4 users will no longer be able to log in to the game and Genshin Impact installations will stop receiving update patches.

Any in-game items purchased from the PlayStation Store but not yet claimed in-game before Genshin Impact's update discontinuation on PS4 can be claimed by logging in to the game on the console. After updates are halted, users can claim the items by logging in to the PS5 version of the game.

MiHoYo also recommended players on PS4 to start transitioning to PS5 or other supported platforms to continue playing the game. All game progress from PS4 will be carried over to other platforms.

Genshin Impact Required Specifications Raised

The studio also announced Wednesday that it was raising the Genshin Impact's minimum and recommended device specification requirements across supported platforms starting with the "Song of the Welkin Moon" update. MiHoYo said this was being done to “support future version updates” and “optimise game performance”.

Genshin Impact will require Android 10,0 or above, with minimum requirements for SoC bumped up to Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610) or Helio G88 (Mali-G52) and above. On Apple devices, the game will run on iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation) or iPad Air (3rd generation) or iPad (8th generation) and later models, but the developer recommends iPhone 12 series or iPad (9th generation) and later models. Genshin Impact will also require iOS 13.0 and above.

The game's minimum requirements for OS, processor, and GPU on PC are also being raised.

“Devices below the minimum specifications may still launch the game, but may experience performance issues including frame rate drops, instability, or crashes during gameplay,” MiHoYo said.