Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size

Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size

In-game purchases will be delisted from the PlayStation Store and the in-game store on February 25, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2025 19:41 IST
Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size

Photo Credit: MiHoYo

Genshin Impact's minimum and recommended device specification requirements are being raised

Highlights
  • Genshin Impact would be discontinued on PS4 over three phases
  • The game will be delisted from PlayStation Store on September 10, 2024
  • In-game purchases will end on February 25, 2026
Advertisement

Genshin Impact, the free-to-play action-RPG, is set to be removed from PS4, developer MiHoYo has announced. The Chinese studio said it would end support and updates for the game on the previous-gen PlayStation console in future versions. MiHoYo said it was discontinuing the PS4 version of the game due to hardware limitations and platform application size. Genshin Impact on PS4 will be removed from the PlayStation Store on September 10, but the PS5 version of the game will continue uninterrupted, the company said.

Genshin Impact to Be Removed From PS4

“Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions,” the company said in a blog post published on its website Wednesday. “Genshin Impact on PS5 will continue to operate normally and is not affected by the removal and update discontinuation on PS4. Traveler will still be able to enjoy the latest content updates on PS5 and other supported platforms.”

MiHoYo announced that Genshin Impact would be discontinued on PS4 over three phases, that would include game removal, in-game purchases delisting, and finally end of update support.

The PS4 version of Genshin Impact will be removed from PlayStation Store on September 10, 2025. PS4 users who have never downloaded the game will not be able to access it, but those who have will be able to redownload it from their libraries.

In-game purchases will be delisted from the PlayStation Store and the in-game store on February 25, 2026. Finally, MiHoYo will end all update support for Genshin Impact on PS4 on April 8, 2026. After that date, PS4 users will no longer be able to log in to the game and Genshin Impact installations will stop receiving update patches.

Any in-game items purchased from the PlayStation Store but not yet claimed in-game before Genshin Impact's update discontinuation on PS4 can be claimed by logging in to the game on the console. After updates are halted, users can claim the items by logging in to the PS5 version of the game.

MiHoYo also recommended players on PS4 to start transitioning to PS5 or other supported platforms to continue playing the game. All game progress from PS4 will be carried over to other platforms.

Genshin Impact Required Specifications Raised

The studio also announced Wednesday that it was raising the Genshin Impact's minimum and recommended device specification requirements across supported platforms starting with the "Song of the Welkin Moon" update. MiHoYo said this was being done to “support future version updates” and “optimise game performance”.

Genshin Impact will require Android 10,0 or above, with minimum requirements for SoC bumped up to Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 610) or Helio G88 (Mali-G52) and above. On Apple devices, the game will run on iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, iPad mini (5th generation) or iPad Air (3rd generation) or iPad (8th generation) and later models, but the developer recommends iPhone 12 series or iPad (9th generation) and later models. Genshin Impact will also require iOS 13.0 and above.

The game's minimum requirements for OS, processor, and GPU on PC are also being raised.

“Devices below the minimum specifications may still launch the game, but may experience performance issues including frame rate drops, instability, or crashes during gameplay,” MiHoYo said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Genshin Impact, MiHoYo, Hoyoverse, PS4, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India

Related Stories

Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  2. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
#Latest Stories
  1. Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
  2. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Poco M7 Plus Price and Battery Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Debut With Silicon-Carbon Battery
  5. OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module
  6. Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent
  8. Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week
  9. Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot
  10. Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Reportedly Thwart Stickers Used to Block Recording Indicator Light
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »