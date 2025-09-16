Google, on Tuesday, announced that India is among the top countries using the Nano Banana feature in the Gemini app. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that Indian users have been using the artificial intelligence (AI) image generation tool to create multiple social media trends, such as AI Figurine and Retro Look. In an interaction with the media, the company also highlighted that users globally have generated more than 500 million images using the feature since its launch at the end of August. Apart from this, the company also shared tips on how users can create new trends using the image editing tool in Gemini.

India Among the Top Countries Using Gemini's Nano Banana

In an interaction with the press, David Sharon, Gemini Apps' Multimodal Generation Lead, revealed that India is among the leading countries using the Nano Banana AI model's capabilities. The custom model with image generation and editing capabilities was added to Gemini last month, and it brings features such as character consistency while making edits, removing and adding elements to an image, blending two images together, and more.

Sharon highlighted that a large number of Indian users participated in the recent AI figurine trend where users were posting images of themselves and the things they love reimagined as an action figure. Indians have also started the "retro look" trend where they are reimagining their images in the styles of the 1980s and 1990s.

Gemini Nano Banana Prompts

Photo Credit: Google

During the conversation, the Google executive highlighted that the custom image generation model was designed to let users make inline edits to images even if they had no knowledge of using complex editing software. Nano Banana allows users to make tricky changes to images with simple text prompts.

Coming to prompts, Sharon also shared several other use cases of the Nano Banana, which have not become mainstream yet, but could become the next trends. Some of these include changing users' hairstyles, placing them in settings of different time periods, restoring old images, and even blending a childhood and an adult image to make it seem like the user is meeting their younger self.

Gemini Nano Banana work-related use cases

Photo Credit: Google

While these are largely novelty use cases, Sharon also said that the image generation tool can be used for several commercial and work-related tasks. Some of these include transforming an artwork into a different style, uploading an image of ingredients or components to visualise the final recipe or model, turning 2D images into 3D effects, and even reimagining a house with different styles and designs.