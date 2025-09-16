Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Says India Is Leading the Nano Banana Trend; Shares Tips on How You Can Start the Next One

Google Says India Is Leading the Nano Banana Trend; Shares Tips on How You Can Start the Next One

Nano Banana, also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, is a custom model that specialises in character consistency.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 September 2025 13:14 IST
Google Says India Is Leading the Nano Banana Trend; Shares Tips on How You Can Start the Next One

Photo Credit: Google

Google released Nano Banana features in August to all Gemini users

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google first released the Nano Banana AI model in late August
  • Google said users have generated more than 500 million images using it
  • Several trends involving Nano Banana have gone viral recently
Advertisement

Google, on Tuesday, announced that India is among the top countries using the Nano Banana feature in the Gemini app. The Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that Indian users have been using the artificial intelligence (AI) image generation tool to create multiple social media trends, such as AI Figurine and Retro Look. In an interaction with the media, the company also highlighted that users globally have generated more than 500 million images using the feature since its launch at the end of August. Apart from this, the company also shared tips on how users can create new trends using the image editing tool in Gemini.

India Among the Top Countries Using Gemini's Nano Banana

In an interaction with the press, David Sharon, Gemini Apps' Multimodal Generation Lead, revealed that India is among the leading countries using the Nano Banana AI model's capabilities. The custom model with image generation and editing capabilities was added to Gemini last month, and it brings features such as character consistency while making edits, removing and adding elements to an image, blending two images together, and more.

Sharon highlighted that a large number of Indian users participated in the recent AI figurine trend where users were posting images of themselves and the things they love reimagined as an action figure. Indians have also started the "retro look" trend where they are reimagining their images in the styles of the 1980s and 1990s.

nano banana trends1 Gemini Nano Banana

Gemini Nano Banana Prompts
Photo Credit: Google

 

During the conversation, the Google executive highlighted that the custom image generation model was designed to let users make inline edits to images even if they had no knowledge of using complex editing software. Nano Banana allows users to make tricky changes to images with simple text prompts.

Coming to prompts, Sharon also shared several other use cases of the Nano Banana, which have not become mainstream yet, but could become the next trends. Some of these include changing users' hairstyles, placing them in settings of different time periods, restoring old images, and even blending a childhood and an adult image to make it seem like the user is meeting their younger self.

nano banana trends2 Gemini Nano Banana

Gemini Nano Banana work-related use cases
Photo Credit: Google

 

While these are largely novelty use cases, Sharon also said that the image generation tool can be used for several commercial and work-related tasks. Some of these include transforming an artwork into a different style, uploading an image of ingredients or components to visualise the final recipe or model, turning 2D images into 3D effects, and even reimagining a house with different styles and designs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, India, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Images
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature Rear Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games

Related Stories

Google Says India Is Leading the Nano Banana Trend; Shares Tips on How You Can Start the Next One
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  4. iOS 26 Update Brings These New Features to AirPods Pro 3, Pro 2, AirPods 4
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Check What's New for Your iPhone in Apple's Latest iOS 26 Update
  7. Vivo V60e 5G Design, Price Leaked; May Use Same Chip as Vivo V50e
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review
  10. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange Colourway Reportedly Out of Stock in the US, India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A11+ Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Specifications
  3. Apple Adds New and Upgraded Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone, iPad and Mac Devices
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launch Date Announced; Company Designs Its First Chip Using TSMC’s 2nm Process
  5. Vivo V60e 5G Design, Price in India Leaked; Said to Feature 6,500mAh Battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco F7 5G Price to Drop Under Rs. 30,000, Discounts on Poco X7, M7 Series Revealed
  7. Bitcoin Holds Near $115,800 as Altcoins Face Selling Pressure
  8. GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games
  9. Google Says India Is Leading the Nano Banana Trend; Shares Tips on How You Can Start the Next One
  10. watchOS 26 Rolled Out With Workout Buddy, Hypertension Notifications and Liquid Glass Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »