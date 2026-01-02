Technology News
Samsung’s Exynos 2800 Chip Could Mark a Return to Proprietary CPU and GPU Designs, Tipster Claim

The tipster claimed that Samsung plans to adopt its in-house CPU and GPU cores with the Exynos 2800.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 January 2026 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently announced Exynos 2600 as its flagship mobile SoC built on a 2nm process

Highlights
  • Samsung has relied on ARM CPUs and AMD-based GPUs in recent years
  • The company is tipped to revive custom CPU and GPU designs
  • Advances like 2nm GAA could improve efficiency and thermals
A return to proprietary processor components is said to be on the cards for Samsung, which could mark a shift in its mobile chip strategy. According to a tipster's claims on social media, the South Korean tech conglomerate is exploring a return to custom CPU and GPU architectures with the purported Exynos 2800 processor. If this move materialises, it would signal a shift from its recent approach of using standard ARM CPU cores and GPUs sourced from chipmakers in its flagship Exynos chipsets.

Custom-Design CPU, GPU Architecture for Exynos 2800

Tipster Smart Chip Guide (translated from Chinese) shared information about Samsung's chip strategy in a Weibo post. After several years of relying on external partners, the company is said to be deliberating a possible return to proprietary custom cores tailored specifically for Galaxy devices.

Notably, Samsung currently uses ARM CPU cores and AMD's RDNA-based GPUs in its flagship Exynos chips.

The company is said to have scaled back its internal chip design ambitions in recent years, with custom “Mongoose” CPU cores being discontinued and the Austin-based team responsible for its development being laid off. Instead, it has leaned on off-the-shelf ARM designs.

The tipster claimed that Samsung plans to adopt its in-house CPU and GPU cores with the Exynos 2800. However, the company has yet to publicly disclose such plans or confirm the chipset, its architecture, or the fabrication node it may use for Exynos 2800.

Per a GizmoChina report, the recent advances in fabrication, including the brand-new 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process, could help the tech giant's chip division tackle the infamous efficiency issues.

Samsung, notably, announced Exynos 2600 as its latest flagship-grade mobile SoC in December. It is claimed to be the world's first chip built on a 2nm process with advanced GAA technology, combining CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single compact chip for enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming experiences.

The Exynos 2600 chipset also introduces a technology called Heat Pass Block to address thermal issues. As per the company, it optimises the heat-transfer path for more efficient heat dissipation. This is claimed to be as effective as a heat sink and lowers thermal resistance up to 16 percent.

Further reading: Exynos 2800, Exynos 2600, Samsung Foundry, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
