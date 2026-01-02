A return to proprietary processor components is said to be on the cards for Samsung, which could mark a shift in its mobile chip strategy. According to a tipster's claims on social media, the South Korean tech conglomerate is exploring a return to custom CPU and GPU architectures with the purported Exynos 2800 processor. If this move materialises, it would signal a shift from its recent approach of using standard ARM CPU cores and GPUs sourced from chipmakers in its flagship Exynos chipsets.

Custom-Design CPU, GPU Architecture for Exynos 2800

Tipster Smart Chip Guide (translated from Chinese) shared information about Samsung's chip strategy in a Weibo post. After several years of relying on external partners, the company is said to be deliberating a possible return to proprietary custom cores tailored specifically for Galaxy devices.

Notably, Samsung currently uses ARM CPU cores and AMD's RDNA-based GPUs in its flagship Exynos chips.

The company is said to have scaled back its internal chip design ambitions in recent years, with custom “Mongoose” CPU cores being discontinued and the Austin-based team responsible for its development being laid off. Instead, it has leaned on off-the-shelf ARM designs.

The tipster claimed that Samsung plans to adopt its in-house CPU and GPU cores with the Exynos 2800. However, the company has yet to publicly disclose such plans or confirm the chipset, its architecture, or the fabrication node it may use for Exynos 2800.

Per a GizmoChina report, the recent advances in fabrication, including the brand-new 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process, could help the tech giant's chip division tackle the infamous efficiency issues.

Samsung, notably, announced Exynos 2600 as its latest flagship-grade mobile SoC in December. It is claimed to be the world's first chip built on a 2nm process with advanced GAA technology, combining CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single compact chip for enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming experiences.

The Exynos 2600 chipset also introduces a technology called Heat Pass Block to address thermal issues. As per the company, it optimises the heat-transfer path for more efficient heat dissipation. This is claimed to be as effective as a heat sink and lowers thermal resistance up to 16 percent.