CES 2026: LG Gram Laptops With New 'Aerominum' Finish, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled

Using the LG Gram Link feature, users can share files and mirror their screen to Android, iOS, and webOS-powered LG TVs and monitors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 13:04 IST
CES 2026: LG Gram Laptops With New 'Aerominum' Finish, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled

Photo Credit: LG

The LG Gram laptop lineup focuses on lighter designs and features a new Aerominum chassis

Highlights
  • LG brings remote lock and data erase features via LG ThinQ
  • New Aerominum chassis cuts weight while improving durability
  • 2026 LG Gram laptops meet military-grade durability standards
LG Electronics will unveil its 2026 LG Gram laptop lineup at CES 2026. The new range focuses on lighter designs, updated materials, and expanded AI features, as the company continues to update its ultraportable laptop series. This year's lineup introduces a new chassis material designed to improve durability without increasing weight. It also brings wider support for on-device and cloud-based AI tools, better connectivity across LG devices, and performance upgrades on select models aimed at productivity and creative workloads. Availability and pricing details of the laptops have not been announced yet.

LG's New Laptops Support Copilot+ PC Features, LG's On-Device AI Tools

The 2026 LG Gram models introduce a new material called Aerominum, which LG says reduces weight while improving durability, the company confirmed in a press release. The laptops use this material for the chassis and meet military-grade durability standards. The company claims the updated design also improves scratch resistance and long-term wear for everyday use.

Some models in the LG Gram lineup will support both on-device AI and cloud-based AI features. These laptops are expected to support Microsoft Copilot+ PC features along with LG's own on-device AI tools, which can function without an internet connection. The devices are said to be designed to handle multitasking, productivity tasks, and AI-assisted workflows.

LG is also adding new connectivity and security features. The updated Gram Link feature allows file sharing and screen mirroring across Android, iOS, and webOS-powered LG TVs and monitors. The laptops also support remote lock and data erase features through LG ThinQ in case of loss, the company confirmed.

The lineup includes the LG Gram Pro 17 (model 17Z90UR), which features a 17-inch WQXGA LCD screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory. LG says this model offers high performance in a lighter form factor. This model will be sold only in North America, the company added.

Another model, the LG Gram Pro 16 (model 16Z90U), features a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display and runs on Intel Core Ultra processors. It supports both on-device and cloud-based AI features and is said to target users looking for a balance of portability and performance.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
CES 2026: LG Gram Laptops With New 'Aerominum' Finish, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled
