Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Secretive AI Device Reportedly Hit by Software and Infra Troubles

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Secretive AI Device Reportedly Hit by Software and Infra Troubles

One of the issues with the under-development AI device is budgeting for the computing power to run AI models at a scale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 October 2025 12:50 IST
OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Secretive AI Device Reportedly Hit by Software and Infra Troubles

Photo Credit: OpenAI

The AI device is said to feature microphones, speakers, and cameras

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI is said to be struggling with deciding the assistant’s personality
  • Unlike Google and Amazon, OpenAI is new to the AI hardware space
  • The AI device was earlier rumoured to launch next year
Advertisement

OpenAI and former Apple design chief Jony Ive have reportedly been developing a secretive AI device for much of the year. While earlier reports suggested a launch by the end of 2026, the project may now face delays amid mounting technical challenges. As per a report, the teams are grappling with software and infrastructure issues, particularly around building a sustainable compute budget to power OpenAI's AI models at scale, a hurdle that could significantly slow progress on the highly anticipated device.

OpenAI's AI Device Reportedly Faces Multiple Issues

According to Financial Express, the secretive AI device's hardware development is going smoothly, but the company is struggling with certain software aspects and the infrastructure to power the device. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that on the software front, the company is currently deciding on the personality of the assistant. Privacy is said to be another issue.

On the infrastructure end, compute budgeting is a major issue the company is trying to solve. It is also said to be the main reason that can push the launch timeline of the device. “Amazon has the compute for an Alexa, so does Google [for its Home device], but OpenAI is struggling to get enough compute for ChatGPT, let alone an AI device; they need to fix that first,” the source told Financial Times.

Coming to the device itself, the report claims that it is about the size of a smartphone, and users can communicate with it via cameras, microphones, and speakers. The device is said to sport multiple cameras. The palm-sized AI device is reportedly designed to sit on a desk, but can also be carried by the user.

It reportedly remains “always on,” and there is no need to activate it using a trigger word. Instead, it continuously collects data from its surroundings to help the user with any task throughout the day. The description makes it sound like Humane's AI Pin or the Rabbit R1, but as a desktop device instead of a wearable.

As per the report, the device is envisioned as an upgrade over Amazon's Echo devices and Google Nest products, where the in-built assistant can only perform a fixed set of actions. OpenAI and Ive are reportedly building a device that is more powerful and is general-purpose in nature.

This is where the software issues are popping up. The teams are reportedly facing challenges in settling on the AI assistant's voice and mannerisms. It is said that while they want it to be suitable for different kinds of tasks, the intention is not to make it sound like “your weird AI girlfriend” like Apple's Siri. Another challenge is to make it helpful but not intrusive, the report added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Jony Ive, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in China
Unity Discovers Security Vulnerability in Game Engine, Asks Developers to Take 'Immediate Action'

Related Stories

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Secretive AI Device Reportedly Hit by Software and Infra Troubles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Said to Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  2. This Hardware Exec Could Become Apple's Next CEO After Tim Cook
  3. Moto G06 Power Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series Features Leaked; Here's When It Could Launch in India
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leak Again, Hinting at Imminent Debut
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Live Image Leaked; Could Feature This Telephoto Camera
  8. OpenAI, Jony Ive's Secret AI Device Hit By Software and Infra Issues
#Latest Stories
  1. Unity Discovers Security Vulnerability in Game Engine, Asks Developers to Take 'Immediate Action'
  2. OpenAI and Jony Ive’s Secretive AI Device Reportedly Hit by Software and Infra Troubles
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Spotted in Hands-On Image; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in China
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Key Specifications and India Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO After Tim Cook? John Ternus Could Reportedly Take Charge
  7. iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery
  8. Moto G06 Power India Launch Date Announced; Key Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  9. OnePlus 15 to Reportedly Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  10. Saturn’s Moon Enceladus Spouts Complex Organics That Could Hold Clues to Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »