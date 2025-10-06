OpenAI and former Apple design chief Jony Ive have reportedly been developing a secretive AI device for much of the year. While earlier reports suggested a launch by the end of 2026, the project may now face delays amid mounting technical challenges. As per a report, the teams are grappling with software and infrastructure issues, particularly around building a sustainable compute budget to power OpenAI's AI models at scale, a hurdle that could significantly slow progress on the highly anticipated device.

OpenAI's AI Device Reportedly Faces Multiple Issues

According to Financial Express, the secretive AI device's hardware development is going smoothly, but the company is struggling with certain software aspects and the infrastructure to power the device. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that on the software front, the company is currently deciding on the personality of the assistant. Privacy is said to be another issue.

On the infrastructure end, compute budgeting is a major issue the company is trying to solve. It is also said to be the main reason that can push the launch timeline of the device. “Amazon has the compute for an Alexa, so does Google [for its Home device], but OpenAI is struggling to get enough compute for ChatGPT, let alone an AI device; they need to fix that first,” the source told Financial Times.

Coming to the device itself, the report claims that it is about the size of a smartphone, and users can communicate with it via cameras, microphones, and speakers. The device is said to sport multiple cameras. The palm-sized AI device is reportedly designed to sit on a desk, but can also be carried by the user.

It reportedly remains “always on,” and there is no need to activate it using a trigger word. Instead, it continuously collects data from its surroundings to help the user with any task throughout the day. The description makes it sound like Humane's AI Pin or the Rabbit R1, but as a desktop device instead of a wearable.

As per the report, the device is envisioned as an upgrade over Amazon's Echo devices and Google Nest products, where the in-built assistant can only perform a fixed set of actions. OpenAI and Ive are reportedly building a device that is more powerful and is general-purpose in nature.

This is where the software issues are popping up. The teams are reportedly facing challenges in settling on the AI assistant's voice and mannerisms. It is said that while they want it to be suitable for different kinds of tasks, the intention is not to make it sound like “your weird AI girlfriend” like Apple's Siri. Another challenge is to make it helpful but not intrusive, the report added.