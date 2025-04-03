Technology News
English Edition
  • Anthropic Introduces Claude for Education Plan for Students and Academic Staff

Anthropic Introduces Claude for Education Plan for Students and Academic Staff

Claude for Education comes with a new Learning Mode that guides students instead of providing answers directly.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 16:23 IST
Anthropic Introduces Claude for Education Plan for Students and Academic Staff

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic is working with Internet2 and Infrastructure to integrate its chatbot into Canvas

Highlights
  • Claude for Education comes with enhanced security and privacy controls
  • Anthropic has struck campus access agreements with multiple universities
  • The company has also launched two new student programmes
Anthropic introduced a new subscription tier dubbed Claude for Education on Wednesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) firm said that the plan will include a specialised version of its chatbot aimed at higher education institutions. With this tier, universities can also opt for full campus access that will let students, faculty, and administrative staff use the AI chatbot for their role-specific functions. Students will also get to use a special Learning Mode feature that, instead of providing answers directly, helps them work their way towards the solution.

Claude for Education Tier Comes With New Features

In a newsroom post, the San Francisco-based tech giant detailed its new tier. Unlike the company's consumer-focused plans, Claude for Education does not have a fixed subscription price. Just like its enterprise offering, educational institutions can reach out to Anthropic's Education team to get a quote based on the campus size and their needs.

One of the main highlights of the subscription tier is a new Learning Mode feature. Accessible within Projects, the new mode is designed to help students develop a deeper understanding of topics and reasoning processes. When a student asks the chatbot an academic question, it takes a guiding role to help the student reach the solution on their own.

The mode also focuses on the Socratic line of questioning to help users provide evidence to support their conclusion. Anthropic states that the Learning Mode will enable students to develop their core concepts and provide structured formats for research papers, study guides, and more.

Anthropic says faculty can also use Claude to provide students with individualised feedback on essays, create visual assets for learning plans, and generate questions of varying difficulty levels. Similarly, it claims that administrative staff can use the AI chatbot to automate repetitive email responses to common inquiries, analyse enrollment trends, and make processes more efficient.

Additionally, Anthropic has also partnered with Internet2, a non-profit organisation that provides secure and cloud solutions, and educational technology company Infrastructure, which has built the educational platform Canvas. The company is working to integrate its AI chatbot into the platform.

The AI firm has already struck full campus access plans with Northeastern University, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and Champlain College. The Northestern University is also working with Anthropic to “build best practices for AI integration in higher education, new AI-powered education tools, and frameworks for responsible AI adoption in educational settings.”

Anthropic, Claude for Education, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
