Netflix's TV app has been updated with the ability to view movies and TV shows in multiple languages. The streaming platform has announced that the Netflix app for TV now allows viewers to select all available languages when watching content across its catalogue. Netflix currently offers content in more than 30 languages, and the platform allows users to select different languages for audio and subtitles while streaming content on mobile devices, PCs, and smart TVs.

Netflix Says Multilingual Audio Support on TV Was a Highly Requested Feature

The arrival of multilingual audio support on the Netflix TV app was announced in a post on the company's website. Netflix says that it received thousands of language availability requests every month. It's worth noting that Netflix viewers could already select from all available languages on mobile devices, or when viewing content via a web browser.

The latest update to the Netflix app for TVs is another step in bringing the viewing experience on par with other platforms. Some features are still available only on certain platforms. The Netflix app for PC, for example, offers a "Browse by Language" feature.

Netflix says that non-English content makes up nearly a third of all videos that are streamed on the platform. The service currently offers several movies and TV shows, and content is available in over 30 languages.

These include popular shows like Berlin, Squid Game, and All Quiet on the Western Front, which are shot in Spanish, Korean, and German, respectively. These titles are also available in English and other local languages.

At the time of writing, the multilingual audio support was not available on the latest versions of Netflix for Android TV and tvOS. The app currently allows users in India to pick the original language, English, Hindi, and a few local languages. It might be rolling out to users in phases, or might even be enabled via a server-side switch in the future.

The platform recently introduced support for streaming content in HDR10+ on AV1-enabled TVs and streaming devices. Netflix users who are subscribed to the service's most expensive plan can view HDR10+ content, which offers improved dynamic range and picture quality when compared with HDR10 content.