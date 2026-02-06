Technology News
  Apple Said to Wind Down Virtual AI Health Coach Project Amidst Increasing Competition

Apple Said to Wind Down Virtual AI Health Coach Project Amidst Increasing Competition

Apple's 'Project Mulberry' was previously said to be the company's top priority, but it appears that the company is shifting gears in 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 13:40 IST
Apple Said to Wind Down Virtual AI Health Coach Project Amidst Increasing Competition

Apple is said to roll out new AI-powered features for its Health app individually

Highlights
  • Apple’s Project Mulberry was working to bring upgrades to the Health app
  • Apple plans to launch new AI-powered products and services
  • Apple is reportedly facing competition from newer tech firms
Apple was first reported to be working on integrating an AI-powered virtual health coach into its Health app in April 2025, under a new initiative codenamed Project Mulberry. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly winding down the initiative, along with the plans for the AI health coach. This comes as the company faces increased competition from new tech companies, including Oura, OpenAI, and Whoop, which are reportedly offering better features through their iPhone apps. At the same time, the company is planning to add new AI-based products and services to its portfolio.

Apple's Project Mulberry Was Supposed to Bring Health App Upgrades

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that in the last couple of weeks, the Cupertino-based tech giant has wound down the Mulberry initiative. Under the project, Apple was building its AI-powered virtual health coach, which has consequently been scaled down. The move reportedly comes as the company rethinks its position in the “burgeoning market for wellness services”.

Recently, Apple's health organisation underwent a management change, as Eddy Cue, Apple's services head, took the reins of the division from Jeff Williams. Cue reportedly pointed out the increasing competition in the health services industry as new tech firms, like Oura Health Oy and Whoop, start offering “more compelling and useful features” through iPhone apps. However, the company might release some of the AI features for its Health app individually later.

Moreover, Sam Altman-led OpenAI also recently launched ChatGPT Health, which is capable of analysing various health metrics, answering questions based on the data provided, and offering feedback to users. This also adds to the competition Apple faces from companies with expertise in either health or AI.

In June 2025, Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter that Project Mulberry was Apple's “top priority” then. However, with the management changes, the tech giant's priorities appear to have changed as well.

While Apple scales back on its plans to introduce the AI-based virtual health coach, Tim Cook has reportedly teased the launch of new AI-powered product categories and services. In a meeting, the executive reportedly told Apple employees that the tech giant is “extremely excited” about the imminent introduction of new products and services that will leverage AI. However, Apple has yet to reveal the names of these products and services.

Amid speculations about who will take over from the CEO after his retirement, Cook also reportedly said that he spends a lot of time thinking about who will be in his office 15 years from now. On his own retirement, he stated, “You know, when people get to a certain age, some are going to retire. This is kind of a natural thing.”

Further reading: Apple Project Mulberry, Apple AI Virtual Health Coach, Tim Cook, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Said to Wind Down Virtual AI Health Coach Project Amidst Increasing Competition
