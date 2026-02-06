Oppo Find X9s series phones, along with the Find X9 Ultra, have reportedly received SRRC (State Radio Regulation of China) certification. These purported smartphones have also reportedly been approved under the UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification) certification. These listings suggest that the launch of these handsets may be drawing closer. The phones have previously been tipped to arrive in select global markets in the second quarter (Q2) of this year. They are expected to be unveiled in China before that, so possibly by the end of March.

Oppo Find X9s Series Phones, Find X9 Ultra Surface on SRRC and UFCS Listings

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra handset, with the Oppo PMA110 model number, has reportedly appeared in the SRRC database in China. This confirms support for cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other transmission features. The handset is also expected to secure 3C and TENAA certifications before its debut in the country.

Meanwhile, the PMA110 device has surfaced in the UFCS database alongside a PMA120 variant, which is tipped to offer satellite connectivity. UFCS is a unified fast-charging standard supported by brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei, aimed at improving fast-charging compatibility across devices.

The report suggests Oppo's PME110 handset received SRRC approval earlier this week, followed by PHM110 securing the same certification. Both models are expected to belong to the Oppo Find X9s series, which may include the Find X9s and Find X9s Pro, though Oppo has not yet clarified the exact naming.

The PHM110 model has also been listed under UFCS certification, hinting that it may correspond to the Oppo Find X9s Pro. In comparison, the PME110 variant has not appeared in the UFCS database, which could mean it is the standard Oppo Find X9s.

A recent leak suggested Oppo's upcoming standard Find X9s may launch as one of the first phones with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset in India.