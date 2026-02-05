Technology News
Vivo X300 Ultra Tipped to Launch in India With Four Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery

Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to launch in India and other global markets soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 14:52 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Tipped to Launch in India With Four Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery

Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • Vivo X300 Ultra might sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo X300 Ultra’s launch is yet to be confirmed
Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch next month along with the Vivo X300 Max, according to a recent report. While the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the two new Vivo X300 series models, their specifications and features have been surfacing online for a while. Now, a tipster has leaked the chipset, camera configuration, battery capacity, charging speed, and display features of the Vivo X300 Ultra. Vivo will reportedly equip the handset with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has leaked the key specifications and features of the purported Vivo X300 Ultra, including the phone's display size, chipset, battery capacity, and camera configuration. He also claims that the smartphone will be launched in India and other global markets after its rumoured unveiling in China. The Vivo X300 Ultra is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is claimed to pack a 7,000mAh battery. The phone will reportedly support 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. Vivo's upcoming flagship handset might be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED display, too. It could ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, while also sporting a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

For optics, the Vivo V300 Ultra is said to carry a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It could also feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with continuous optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel shooter to capture “better colour accuracy”.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is also claimed to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. This is in line with the previously leaked specifications of the smartphone.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched in China after the country's Spring Festival, which is scheduled to conclude on March 3. The phone is tipped to be accompanied by the purported Vivo X300 Max.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook With A18 Chip, 8GB RAM to Launch at a Competitive Price: Report

